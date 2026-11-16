“Paul had this riff, Mick had this little country verse, and neither idea was going anywhere. So I said, ‘Hang on – why don’t you combine them?’”: Bad Company drummer Simon Kirke on the making of the band’s biggest hit song

Bad Company were one of the most successful rock acts of the ’70s, and Feel Like Makin’ Love has endured as their most popular song, with 240 million streams on Spotify alone.

This classic rock anthem was written by singer Paul Rodgers and guitarist Mick Ralphs – but it couldn’t have happened without a flash of inspiration from drummer Simon Kirke, who tells MusicRadar: “I’m happy that it’s become such an iconic song.”

The origins of Feel Like Makin’ Love go back to 1969, when Rodgers and Kirke were members of the band Free alongside guitarist Paul Kossoff and bassist Andy Fraser.

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In a 2025 interview with Classic Rock, Rodgers recalled how he sketched out the music and lyrics for the song while in San Francisco during a Free tour.

“It was an amazing place to be,” Rodgers said. “And I did feel like making love at the time. I think I probably was in love – that happened a lot.”

He said of his lyrics: “I think that opening line is interesting in its simplicity. ‘Baby, when I think about you, I think about love’ says a lot in a few words, and that’s what I always aim for. It’s easy to write a song, but it’s hard to write something that’s poignant; that makes the point quickly and means a lot to a lot of people.”

He added: “I’ve always written tender lyrics as well as tough rock songs.”

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Rodgers never felt that Feel Like Makin’ Love was right for Free. The song remained “on the back burner”, as he put it, until the demise of Free led him to form Bad Company with Kirke, Ralphs and bassist Boz Burrell.

Bad Company’s self-titled debut album was a huge hit in 1974, reaching No 1 in the US and Canada and the top 10 in the UK and Australia.

Feel Like Makin’ Love was finally completed for the second album, Straight Shooter.

The album was recorded in late 1974 at Clearwell Castle in Gloucestershire, a country estate where a studio was established in the early ’70s and was used by Black Sabbath, Deep Purple and many other major rock artists.

As Simon Kirke recalls, it was while Bad Company were assessing their new material – before heading to Clearwell Castle – that the arrangement of Feel Like Makin’ Love was decided.

“We were rehearsing the songs,’ Kirke says, “and Paul had this riff, Mick had this little country verse, and neither idea was going anywhere. So I said, ‘Hang on – why don’t you combine them?’ You know, have a little country verse and then a kick-ass chorus – and that became Feel Like Makin’ Love.”

Paul Rodgers remembered it differently when he spoke to Classic Rock. He recalled: “I played [the song] to Mick and I knew it still needed something. So he threw in that big chord in the chorus and I said, ‘Yeah! That’s it.’”

Kirke says it was an easy song to record. “I think we did it in two takes,” he smiles. “It was it was such a jazz to play.”

He adds: “All of our songs were pretty easy, although they might have been hard to play physically because we were always balls to the wall, except on ballads. Our hard rock songs were very energetic.”

It was when they performed Feel Like Makin’ Love in concert that Kirke knew they had a hit on their hands.

“That song always went down better than I thought it would,” he says. “One time we were playing with the American band Styx. They were big fans of ours and we loved them. Their tour manager said to me, ‘That song Feel Like Makin’ Love – when I look at the audience, specifically the girls, when you come into that chorus they’re almost orgasmic.’ We said, ‘Great, that’s what we want. Job done!’”

Feel Like Makin’ Love was a huge hit in 1975. It reached No 10 in the US, No 5 in Canada, No 2 in New Zealand and No 20 in the UK.

It also features on the new Bad Company live album that was released on 13 November 2026.

Feel Like Making Love (Live: O2 Arena, London – October 29, 2016) - YouTube Watch On

Titled simply Live In London, this album was recorded at the O2 Arena on 29 October 2016. Sadly, just four days later, Mick Ralphs suffered a stroke from which he would never fully recover.

The release of Live In London brings mixed emotions for Simon Kirke.

He says of the night the album was recorded: “Quite honestly, it was the culmination of a great British tour with this wonderful band firing on all cylinders. Had we known that it would would be Mick’s final show, it might have adversely affected the performance. I don’t know.

“But it was the final show of the British tour, so there was a little cachet there. You know, ‘Let’s really do a good one. It’s London. It’s the O2. Let’s do our best.’ And it was a great show, so I’m glad about that.”