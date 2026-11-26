U2 returned to the stage last night to perform at the halftime show at the NFL’s Thanksgiving Eve game between the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams.

The band – who released Carnaval De Luz, their first new album for a decade, two weeks ago – performed a five-song set at the Rams’ LA stadium. They kicked things off with I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For, accompanied by a marching band and the Womack Sisters, which segued into Sunday Bloody Sunday.

Dolly Forever <3 U2 pays tribute to Dolly Parton with “Torn” during their halftime performance https://t.co/c4CfeoQiXiNovember 26, 2026

The sole inclusion from their new album was Torn, the duet with Dolly Parton, which, as we know, was the last track the singer recorded before she died in August. For this, images of Dolly were projected on screens whilst Bono duetted with a recording of her voice. By all accounts, it was quite a moment.

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After that, the band ended their set with two of their signature hits – Where The Streets Have No Name and Pride (In The Name Of Love), with the Womack Sisters returning for the latter.

It’s far from the first time U2 have performed at an NFL game. They played the Super Bowl halftime show in 2002 at the Superdome in New Orleans and returned four years later to play the New Orleans Saints’ first home game after Hurricane Katrina.

The Thanksgiving Eve show comes at the end of a week in which they finally announced the North American dates for next year’s Greatest Show On Earth tour. U2 start off in Miami on 13 August and will spend the following two months criss-crossing the US and Canada, playing an array of sports stadiums before they finish in Vancouver on 18 October. Support on the dates is split between The War On Drugs and Stephen Wilson Jr.

(Image credit: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

All the details regarding pre-sales and associated ticketing information can be found at the band’s website u2.com.

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Meanwhile, Dolly Parton is set to be honoured with the CNN Heroes Legacy Award next month. She is only the fourth person to receive the award, which recognises "not-so-everyday people dedicated to a lifetime of service".

She'll be given the award by fellow country star Wynonna Judd, and apparently Miley Cyrus will accept it on Dolly's behalf at the CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute TV special on 5 December.

A CNN spokesperson has said in a statement: "Dolly Parton's philanthropy spanned her tremendous career, including her efforts to increase literacy, boost graduation rates, support disaster relief and health initiatives, create jobs and reduce poverty where she grew up in East Tennessee. She inspired millions with her generous spirit."