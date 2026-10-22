“Less time navigating technology and more time doing what they love: playing drums”: Gretsch's first electronic drum kit revealed

Gretsch has announced the launch of a new electronic drums series – the Gretsch Catalina Evo.

It’s the first time the esteemed company has ventured into the world of electronic drums in its long 143-year history. The Evo, according to Gretsch, is for “drummers who want the look and feel of a real drum kit with the flexibility of electronic drumming… (it) brings the best of both worlds together.”

The company continues: “Combining the familiar feel of an acoustic drum kit with authentic Gretsch sounds and the versatility of electronic drumming, Catalina Evo invites players to spend less time navigating technology and more time doing what they love: playing drums.”

Latest Videos From MusicRadar Watch full video here:

MEET CATALINA EVO – THE GRETSCH EXPERIENCE. REIMAGINED. - YouTube Watch On

So what’s it got? Well, 3-ply mesh heads, full-sized shells, a real hi-hat with a bottom cymbal, and playable 3-zone cymbals with 360° triggering. The multi-sensor trigger technology “ensures precise response and expressive control across the entire kit”, they say.

As you’d expect, integrated into the Evo kits are high-resolution samples from a number of key Gretsch drums, including the grown-up USA Custom, Brooklyn and Broadcaster kits.

The Evo series, Gretsch says, is designed to keep things simple – “[it] offers quick access to essential settings through its sound module, while the Gretsch E-Drum Remote app provides advanced kit editing, trigger adjustments, firmware updates, and built-in practice tools. Bluetooth and USB Audio and MIDI, four direct outputs, and additional trigger inputs provide versatile connectivity for practice, recording, and live performance.”

The Catalina Evo is available in two configurations – the four-piece J484 or F405, which adds a second rack tom – and two finishes: Black Sparkle and Walnut Glaze. Both configurations include a 14 inch hi-hat, 16-inch crash, 18-inch ride, and a full Gretsch Explorer Hardware pack.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can secure a Catalina Evo kit from £1,839./$2,199. For more details head to gretschdrums.com.