Roland’s latest 3, 5 and 7 Series kits usher the V-Drums family into a new era. With on-board sounds designed to rival drum plugins, Roland turned a corner and delivered what drummers have been praying for for years: authentic acoustic drum sounds direct from an electronic drum set. What’s more, each module uses the same core sound engine, which makes Guitar Center’s Cyber Weekend deal on the Roland TD316 an even bigger steal - saving you $300 on one of the best-sounding electronic drum sets on the market!

If that's too much of a stretch, consider the Roland TD313, which has also had $200 slashed of its price tag, and offers the same module with a different pad setup for even less.

Save $300 Roland TD316 V-Drums Electronic Drum Set: was $1,999.99 now $1,699.99 at Guitar Center The Roland TD316 hits the sweet spot between price and features when it comes to Roland's latest electronic drum sets. With the same expressive, detailed, multi-layered and multi-mic'd sound engine you find in the flagship Roland kits costing thousands more, you can be confident you're getting the best module sounds available. It features a colour screen, wireless connectivity, Roland Cloud compatibility for sound expansions plus there are additional ports for adding extra pads - including Roland's brilliant digital hi-hat, snare or ride cymbal. Now's your chance to bag an absolute steal of a deal, giving you the best features available to electronic drummers, from the leading name in the game.

Save $200 Roland TD313 V-Drums Electronic Drum Set: was $1,699 now $1,499 at Guitar Center If $1,500 is your absolute ceiling, you can still secure a great deal on most of the features of the TD316, with $200 off the TD313. It's powered by the same V31 module, so you're getting all the same great sounds and connectivity, just with a different pad configuration. Here, the hi-hat is controlled by a separate pedal, the cymbal and tom pads are smaller, and you only get one crash cymbal. The TD316 deal above offers better value, but this offer saves $200 on the original price, and is another $200 less than the TD316's discounted price to boot.

Roland’s product line-up can be a tad complex, so let’s unpack. It’s latest generation of V-Drums kits are the 3, 5, and 7 series. These feature the jewel in the crown of electronic drums: multi-layerd samples, recorded with multiple mic positions.

Within each series, Roland offers multiple configurations, changing the type, size and number of pads you get. The 3 Series (to which the TD316 belongs) is the most affordable, and the TD316 is the top tier in its series. But, don’t confuse the 3 series with ‘entry level’, what you’re buying into here is the first rung on Roland’s best and most cutting-edge electronic kits.

If you want to buy into the most-trusted name in electronic drums, this is the one to go for.

World-class sounds

Roland has scaled-up its sound design for its latest kits, and the best news is you don’t need to shell-out for the top-level 7 Series kits to get access to them, because the 3, 5 and 7 share the same sound engine, and I can’t overstate how much of a win that is for this deal.

The acoustic drum sounds housed within the module have been captured just as you would if you were recording drums for an album - world-class gear captured in impeccable studios with an army of microphones picking up all the natural bleed, interaction and room ambience that makes a drum kit sound like it’s in the room with you.

But it doesn’t stop there, because these sounds have all been capture at different playing levels. Every piece of a drum kit sounds different depending on how hard or soft you hit it, so rather than the same few sounds being turned up or down. Roland has captured dozens of samples - from ghost-notes to ear-bothering rim shots - of each drum and cymbal. This means you’re getting the full expressive dynamic range from an electronic kit like never before.

Roland V-Drums 3 Series Kit Demos - YouTube Watch On

Next-generation module

(Image credit: Roland)

The awesome sounds are just the start, because the V31 module is home to a number of never-before seen and future-proofing features. The display is colour, and its menus are laid out with an intuitive graphic design making sound and settings tweaks easier than ever.

There’s wireless connectivity built-in, so you can jam with your music library, expand the module’s sounds via the Roland Cloud Connect Mobile app, and if you want to make deeper edits, you can download the V31 editor software for your computer or mobile device and make changes there too.

It’s got a USB-C connection, offering a multi-channel audio and MIDI interface for computer-based recording, as well as a traditional MIDI socket if needed, or if you’d rather record directly on the module, you can do that too, while the SD card slot allows for exporting audio or importing your own samples.

The TD316 ships with Roland’s analogue pads, but it’s expandable to offer an additional crash cymbal, as well as an extra aux/tom pad socket. But, the big news is that the V31 module also offers a socket for Roland’s digital pads, meaning you could choose to upgrade to the incredible VH-14D hi-hat pad, PD140s/PD14DSX snare pad or CY-18DR ride cymbal at a later date with immediate compatibility.

Expressive pads, compact setup

(Image credit: Roland)

Being the top kit in its range, you get a five-piece kit configuration along with hi-hat, two crashes and a ride cymbal pad. One of the great things about the TD316 is that it unlocks some of the best features Roland has to offer, but in a format that’s still compact enough that it won’t take over your room.

The KD-10 kick pad tower is space-saving, while the hi-hat pad mounts to a proper acoustic stand for increased realism, and the 8”, 10” and 12” tom pads give the progressive sizes you’d hope for. The expressive triple-zone snare can deliver all the articulations you want - from crosssticks to rimshots - all without interrupting the way you play, and the entire kit mounts to Roland’s sturdy MDS-2 Compact frame.

(Image credit: Roland)

The TD316 offers a great-value entry into the best electronic drum sets Roland makes, and despite being more affordable, it does so without compromises. You get the core foundation of its top-end kits, with forward-compatibility built in, at a price that’s frankly, a bit of a steal this Cyber Weekend. If you’re hovering over a kit upgrade, or want to buy into the most-trusted name in electronic drums, this is the one to go for.

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