It’s been two years since Alesis helped kick-start a new generation of electronic drum sets with its Strata Prime kit, in the process it removed the barrier that prevented electronic drums from simply being ‘great for practice’ to being a genuine proposition as a gigging kit.

Now, we’re seeing it discounted back to the lowest price we've seen in this year’s Black Friday sale at Guitar Center with $500 off - down from $3,499 to $2,999. If that doesn't quite cut it, you can also snag $100 off the Strata Core, which offers many of the same features in a more compact, affordable format, priced at $1,899 for Black Friday.

Save $500 Alesis Strata Prime: was $3,499 now $2,999 at Guitar Center Save a massive $500 on the Alesis Strata Prime electronic drum set in Guitar Center's Black Friday sale. With a colour touchscreen, multi-layered, multi-mic'd sound engine and acoustic-sized mesh playing surfaces, it's one of the best e-kits on the market from any brand, and this is as big a discount we've seen on it since its release.

Save $29.24 Alesis Strata Core + hardware bundle: was $2,228.24 now $2,199 at Sweetwater The Strata Core is a MusicRadar favourite, however the standard setup doesn’t come with a hi-hat stand of bass drum pedal. You may have those bits of hardware at home already, but if not Sweetwater has upped the ante with this great deal that bundles the Strata Core with a DW 3000 Series hi-hat stand and BD pedal, giving you everything you need to start playing as soon as your new kit arrives.

So, why is this worthy of your attention? Well, as mentioned above, the Strata Prime remains the flagship Alesis electronic drum set, and key to its success is the combination of premium playing surfaces, and crucially, the BFD-powered sound engine.

For years, drummers wanting to achieve a more realistic sound from their electronic drum sets had to resort to literally thinking outside the box and hooking up their modules to a computer and using drum plugins. The increased storage and processing power of software-based sound generation allows for multi-mic’d and multi-sampled drum sounds, bringing things much closer to the sound of a recorded acoustic drum kit.

With the Strata Prime, Alesis ported its 40-gigabyte sound library from BFD – one of the OG drum sample plugins, featuring boutique acoustic drum sounds captured in world-class studios by name engineers and producers into the module. The result is a completely self-contained drum module, which performs with rock-solid reliability and does away with the need for connecting to a computer.

First look: Alesis Strata Prime electronic drums – the good bits and the not so good bits - YouTube Watch On

The Strata Prime’s sound quality is just the start though. It’s joined by a 10.1-inch colour touchscreen which makes navigating the module’s features and customising your sounds quick and easy, dare I say enjoyable!

The pads are designed to get the most out of the sounds on offer too. There are mesh heads all round, and the configuration starts with an acoustic shell-style 20” bass drum.

This is important, as it helps to frame the placement of the rest of the kit in a more realistic position. With this in mind, the acoustic-style diameters follow throughout the rest of the kit: 14” snare pad, 8”, 10”, 12” and 14” tom pads are met by a 14” hi-hat pad (played on a traditional acoustic hi-hat stand), two 16” crash cymbal pads and an 18” ride cymbal.

(Image credit: Future/Olly Curtis)

We’re looking at a bonafide game-changer

The cymbal pads all feature a 360-degree playable surface, and are split into three zones for edge, bow and bell articulations, meaning that you can coax a full range of cymbal sounds from the pads, including fast and responsive choking.

I was lucky enough to review the Strata Prime upon its launch, at the time concluding “We’re looking at a bonafide game-changer that has its hands firmly on the Best New Electronic Drum set of 2024 chalice.”

(Image credit: Future)

Two years on, it remains one of my top recommendations for premium electronic drum sets thanks to its balance of next-generation features, sound quality and playability. If you’ve ever felt like more traditional electronic drum sets are lacking, then the Strata Prime might just be the kit that convinces you otherwise.

It’d be a stretch to call it ‘affordable’ but in its weight class, it does offer a more affordable alternative to competition from Pearl, Roland and Yamaha.

If you’re looking to upgrade to a new level of electronic drum set this Black Friday, you’ve just found the best deal you’re likely to see this side of Christmas.

Shop more Black Friday sales