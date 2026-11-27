While every musician expects steep software discounts during the Black Friday plugin deals, the sales are also a prime opportunity to score studio tools without spending anything. Between tracking down the usual discounts on popular plugins, I’ve been hunting for legitimate freebies that actually deserve a spot in your DAW. To save you some time, I put together a rundown of the best free plugins currently up for grabs during Cyber Weekend.

Before you hit the download button, it helps to know how these offers work. Expect to drop your email address for almost every plugin on this list, and figure on setting up a free iLok account if you want to authorize a few of the heavier hitters in your session.

Whether you need some fresh samples or just something to fill a gap in your usual toolkit, these free plugin deals are all great quality additions to your workflow. Keep scrolling to take advantage…

Waves Rogue Pre-Focus: Free!

Rogue Pre-Focus gives you six rare analogue preamp emulations for absolutely zero investment. I got hands-on with it ahead of release, and it’s a great little tool for living up a track that’s missing a bit of oomph. The interface is super easy to use, and there are enough variations that you’ll find use for them on a variety of sources, whether you’re increasing the weight of a kick or smoothing out a spiky guitar or synth. Read more Read less ▼

Save 100% ($9) Scaler Detector: was $9 at Plugin Boutique If you’ve ever found yourself confounded by music theory or struggling to work out what key a song is in, Scaler Detector is an awesome free tool you can pick up for nothing. You can play your lick or chord progression into it, or just ask it to examine a loop or bit of audio in order to work out what notes and chords are used and what the overall key is. Normally $9, you can bag it for zero dollars at Plugin Boutique. Read more Read less ▼

Plugin Boutique: 400+ free plugins!

If you're looking for free stuff, there's an excellent selection available at Plugin Boutique. With 401 free plugins available (yes, I counted them) there's a mixture of full plugins, trials, lite versions, and utility software all available for the low price of absolutely nothing. You'll need to take a proper hard look through to find the best stuff, but it's a great way to save even more money in Black Friday season. Read more Read less ▼

Waves Free Plugin Bundle: 9 plugins $0

If you want to score some free plugins this Black Friday, check out the Waves free plugin bundle. It includes 9 plugins with an EQ, compressor, convolution reverb, amp simulator, synthesizer, distortion plugin, and loads more. Ideal for those just getting started in music production, it's another great free Black Friday plugin deal you should pick up right now. Read more Read less ▼

Kiloheartz Essentials: 35 free plugins

The KiloHearts Essentials Bundle is insane value for money, and perfect for producers who are just taking up the craft for the first time. Featuring a full 35 totally free plugins, it covers everything from EQs, compressors, delays, reverbs, transient shapers, filters, and pretty much any other type of plugin. They’re super simple to use, making them great for learning your craft on and with so many available for nothing, it’s one of the best value plugin deals you can get. Read more Read less ▼

Valhalla DSP Supermassive: Free reverb

I use the Valhalla DSP Supermassive all the time if I want to get a really gargantuan reverb tone in my mix. It's a classic free plugin that's well worth picking up if you don't have it already, with intuitive controls and some absolutely barmy presets that throw your sources past the event horizon in a black hole of cavernous sound. Read more Read less ▼

Audio Plugin Deals: Free bundle

This incredibly generous bundle from Audio Plugin Deals gives you $211 worth of content for absolutely nothing, making it one of the best value deals around for Black Friday. It includes 7 Kontakt libraries that comprise instruments and samples, making it a boon for anyone who makes music in the box. Bear in mind that this won’t work with the free version of Kontakt however, so you’ll need the full version in order to get the most out of this deal. Read more Read less ▼

Save 100% ($15.69) Sonic Academy JU-60: was $15.69 at sonicacademy.com Another plugin that requires you to submit your email, Sonic Academy’s JU-60 chorus emulation faithfully recreates the sound of the chorus section in the Juno-60. It gives you analogue warmth and a lush, vintage-style modulation that will work great on a wide variety of instruments in your mix. Read more Read less ▼

Save 100% ($99) AIR Vocal Distortion: was $99 at airmusictech.com If you want to add some life to a boring vocal recording, this free AIR Vocal Distortion plugin will help. Lightly saturate to bring the track out in the mix, tame the sharp edges, or just completely destroy your vocal as a creative effect. The separate high- and low-pass filters are super useful for ensuring you only hit certain parts of the frequency spectrum. You can grab it at Plugin Boutique, but only for a limited time. Read more Read less ▼

iZotope Vocal Doubler: Free vocal plugin

This one is actually available year-round, but if you’re on the hunt for free plugins I can highly recommend iZotope’s Vocal Doubler. It’s a great way to add that subtle depth you get from multiple vocal takes when you’ve only got a single take to work with. The super clean UI makes it really easy to use, and you can add stereo separation or more variation between the real take and the simulated one. Read more Read less ▼

Native Instruments Supercharger: Free compressor

Native Instruments’ Supercharger is a tube compression emulation that not only tames transients but adds a characterful drive to your sounds. This free version works with a single knob, making it another great one for beginners to dive into compressing sounds. I’ve found it works great on vocals and drums in particular, and the mix knob is a really handy way of doing super quick parallel compression when you don’t want to smash the life out of your tracks. Read more Read less ▼

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