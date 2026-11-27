Wu-Tang Clan provided the entertainment at the halftime show during the Thanksgiving Day NFL game last night (26 November) in Detroit.

The game was the Detroit Lions' annual game against the Chicago Bears, a grudge match that traditionally takes place at Thanksgiving each year. On this occasion, the Bears sneaked home 39 points to 35.

But the Clan were the half-time snack. Featuring the eight surviving members of the group, they kicked off their set with Triumph from 1997’s Wu Tang Forever album and followed that up with a medley of some of their greatest hits, including C.R.E.A.M, Da Mystery Of Chessboxin’, Bring Da Ruckus and Shimmy Shimmy Ya. For the latter, Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s son, Young Dirty Bastard (yes, that’s what he’s really known as) performed his late father’s lines.

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They were joined last night by Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith on drums. Smith made his allegiances plain by wearing a Lions jersey.

The show was the second part of the Lions partnership with Eminem and his manager Paul Rosenberg, who, between them executive produced the show and chose the talent. Last year, you may recall, saw Jack White and Eminem himself – both sons of Michigan – do the honours.

“We often like to do things that are both exciting and unexpected,” Rosenberg said of the show in a statement. “A Wu-Tang Clan Thanksgiving performance in Detroit certainly fits that description! Both Eminem and myself have been Wu fans since the early 90s along with a whole generation of Detroit football fans. We are honoured to bring them to this year’s stage.”

Of course, the Staten Island rappers aren’t the only artists doing NFL Thanksgiving half time shows this weekend. U2 performed at the Green Bay Packers – Los Angeles Rams game on Wednesday night and Miranda Lambert will be treading the boards at the Dallas Cowboys – Philadelphia Eagles match-up this evening (27 November).

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The Clan have had a busy few weeks. Earlier this month they were inducted into the Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame and were one of the few inductees to perform at this year’s ceremony in Los Angeles. For that show, they dusted down another medley of Wu-Tang hits, including C.R.E.A.M and Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing Ta F’ Wit.