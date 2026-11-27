Oeksound’s Soothe has been something of a secret weapon of mine for years – even though I admittedly still don’t quite know how it works. What I do know is, with just the slightest bit of tinkering, it can save a difficult mix.

Resembling an EQ in appearance, Soothe is actually more like a compressor that can tame harsher resonances and errant frequencies across vocals, guitars, bass, beats – you name it. It can also be relied upon to apply mix-level clarity and punch.

It's the speed at which it works that is really impressive, quickly doing a job that the most skilled mix engineers often take days to complete – carefully making instruments and mix elements stand out in their own sonic area.

Right now, and for just a limited time, you can grab this pro-producer’s choice plugin for just $169, that’s $90 off its usual price of $259.

Save $90 Oeksound Soothe3: was $259 now $169 at Sweetwater The ultimate mixing time-saver, Soothe3 is a must-have plugin for Black Friday with its ingenious resonance suppression. It looks like an EQ, yet operates partly like a compressor, making it an initially confusing plugin. What you need to know is that it tames harsh, edgy resonances in your mix and despite appearing complex, is incredibly easy to use and see results with.

So stand down those manual EQs, as Soothe’s algorithms operate on their own steam, recognising problematic frequencies fast and automatically able to suppress them on-the-fly. You can then fine-tune that suppression to taste via 8 different band shapes, wherein you can create or delete individual nodes to tailor its effect.

Switching between the Soft or Hard algorithms you can scale between a more transparent flavour or a more aggressive frequency limiter. A low-latency mode even allows the plugin to run whilst tracking. Astoundingly, it can work with 0ms latency when operating at a 44.1kHz/48kHz sample rate, and just 1ms at higher rates. Pretty impressive considering the thinking going on under the hood…

“The success of the original Soothe was way out of proportion compared to expectations, and its continued success is something that no one could have expected”. Said Oeksound’s marketing direction Atte Karm when speaking to us for a recent deep-dive on the intricacies of Soothe3.

soothe3 - overview - YouTube Watch On

Atte also explained how this latest version is able to apply its forensic frequency know-how whilst also keeping a watchful eye on the attributes of the track in question: “The balancing act was to keep the process feeling ‘effective’, and at the same time make it easier and quicker to end up with settings that tame just the ‘bad resonances’ instead of sucking the life completely out of the source signal.”

With Soothe3, that balance was definitely achieved, and then some…

Grab Oeksound Soothe3 for just $169 right now from Sweetwater.

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