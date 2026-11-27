Unlike a great many musicians, ex-Dokken and Lynch Mob guitarist George Lynch seems to be something of an agnostic regarding AI – he doesn’t have a firm opinion either way. But he did have an interesting experience recently when he found himself unwittingly playing on an AI track.

Lynch was being interviewed on the Mexican podcast Frontera Rock when the subject of tech came up. He explained he hadn’t ever used platforms like Suno: “No. I can barely turn on my phone. I mean, you saw how I was struggling to do this interview, I couldn't even figure that out. I don't even know what AI. is. I know it's super smart, but that's about it."

That’s when he brought up an anecdote about a recent session he’d done. “[It's] really actually very impressive and very strange. It was this progressive song. They had all these changes that would never repeat. It was this very highly involved, complex song. And it was played perfectly.

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"It was just like a machine. I was, like, 'What the hell is this band? This is crazy.' It was very challenging for me to play on it, because I had to learn all the parts and everything.”

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“Then I asked the engineer, 'Can you mute certain things so I can hear certain things?' I wanted to mute the guitars that were on there so I could just hear my own guitar. And he goes, 'It can't do that. It's a monolithic block.' I go, 'What?' He goes, 'Yeah, this was created by AI.'”

The 72-year-old guitarist was left somewhat puzzled. The track was so perfect – why did they ask him to play when they could have got what they wanted using AI?

“It was very strange, and I'd never experienced that before,” he says. “I was, like, 'Why do they want me? I mean, I'm just a human being. Machines do it way better.' It ended up coming out good. And it was a good learning experience for me, and challenging, which I like."