The innovative Modalics are good friends of ours here at MusicRadar, and, on a personal level, the company's singularly unique wares have provided countless hours of creative joy and inspiration.

This Black Friday, the team, led by Eyal Amir and Or Lubianiker, have announced a colossal saving on its 'Everything' bundle, which boasts the company’s core five flagship plugins – MINDst Drums, Beat Scholar, EON-Arp, Bitfuzzer and Time Oddity Chorus.

The value of this bundle is typically $355 but, this Black Friday period, the whole kit and caboodle can be yours for 75% less than that, at just $89!

Save 75% Modalics Everything: was $355 now $89 at modalics.com A huge saving on this collection of top-tier drum (and a few nifty effect) plugins. Beat Scholar and MINDst Drums are the real draw here, and provide versatile control over every element of a drum performance

“The main point of what we do is guaranteeing that something has value in terms of the final product, not just the idea,” Eyal told me back in 2024. “We have a huge vision for our software. Ever since we started the company our dream has been to change how people create music digitally,” said an ambitious Or. “Beat Scholar and EON were such signifiers of that ideal. We’d eventually like you to create music in our way.”

Beat Scholar was our first introduction to the company, ostensibly a drum sequencer with a difference. Beat Scholar’s ‘pizza-slice’ style interface allows users to concoct rhythmic subdivisions, apply drum hits wherever they like and develop some of the most characterful – and weird – beats imaginable. It’s heaps of fun and ultra-useful when trying to build a beat in software.

MINDst Drums Is a more life-like virtual acoustic drum instrument, with a dense sample library meticulously recorded by the pair. Emphasising realistic dynamics and performance, MINDst Drums is packed with MIDI grooves and fills laid down by pro-drummers. It’s easy to use, too.

EON-Arp on the other hand is focused on re-shaping chords or other MIDI input data into intricate melodic and evolving patterns. Using a versatile 128-step editor, users can control step and pattern length across 11 pitch positions, building snaking melodies and rippling pulses with ease.

BitFuzzer is Modalics’ crush-everything effect, which can be scaled from a light warm fuzz to ultra full-on chaotic distortion!

Time Oddity Chorus Can impart stereo enhancing chorus flavours, across 4 LFO types and 8 voices, you're able to sync the rate of fluctuations to the temp of your project.

While each of these are recommended on their own terms (and are discounted individually, too) this bundle, containing the whole inter-connected package, is an absolute must in our book.

Grab it now from Modalics’ own website.

Shop more Black Friday deals here

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