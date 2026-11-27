In the world of music production, few brands have the kind of cachet that Universal Audio does.

Founded in 1958 by engineer, producer and technological innovator Bill Putnam Sr. – dubbed “the father of recording as we know it today” by Thriller producer Bruce Swedien – the company is responsible for developing some of the most iconic pieces of studio gear in recording history, and has spent the past two decades making the sound of pro-level gear more accessible via their widely-used plugin emulations.

Quality comes at a price, though, and UA’s kit doesn’t come cheap.... unless it’s Black Friday, of course. If I was going to splurge on Universal Audio’s software – and the only reason I’m not doing that is because I’m already a Spark Studio subscriber – then this is the day of the year that I’d do it.

Latest Videos From MusicRadar Watch full video here:

The company has slashed prices across its entire catalogue of software as part of its 12 Days of UAD Sale , and there are a mildly bewildering number of deals, discounts and bundles available on its website.

With that in mind, we’ve cut through the noise to bring you three of the best deals UA is offering right now. Whether you’re already a UA fanboy and looking to expand your plugin collection, or you’re new to the brand but curious about what their software can do, now’s the time to take the plunge.

1. 5 plugins for $69 with UAD B-Side Mix Tape Bundle

UAD B-Side Mix Tape: 5 plugins for $69 Among the many bundles available on UA’s website right now, this would be the one I’d jump on. It gives you a choice of 5 plugins from a selection of 50+ for only $69, working out at around $14 per plugin. Considering these are some of the brand’s most popular software titles that typically retail for around $199, this is the best way to make the most of Cyber Weekend and pick up a bundle of tools that’ll keep you busy until next year’s sales come around. From vintage reverbs and legendary tape machines to workhorse compressors and vibesy saturators, there’s something here for everyone.

With so much to choose from in this deal, it’s hard to know what to pick, but here are a few highlights. The Empirical Labs Distressor is my go-to compressor, reliably delivering a side dish of punch and character alongside its dynamics-shaping main course.

Pair this up with Vibe Analog Machines , a do-it-all saturation tool stocked with ten hardware-inspired models that capture the expressive tones of tubes, tape and much more, and you’ll be cooking with gas.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Finally, I’d opt for Studer A800 , a meticulously modelled recreation of a multitrack tape machine that’s recorded everyone from Metallica to Stevie Wonder. I like to throw this on the master bus to bring a mix together with authentic-sounding, tape-style warmth and glue.

2. UAD Spark Studio for under $7 a month

Save 47% ($70.99) Universal Audio Spark Studio: was $149.99 now $79 at Universal Audio UA says its Spark Studio subscription gives you “all the tools you need to make hit records”, and while that might sound like marketing-speak, the company isn’t lying: the 65+ plugins that Spark snags you make up a complete production toolbox. Sought-after classics like the Teletronix LA-2A compressor and Neve 1073 preamp are joined by creatively inspiring effects like the Galaxy Tape Echo and Brigade Chorus, and there’s a handful of versatile software instruments on board too, including a killer Minimoog emulation.

Introduced in 2022, UAD Spark brought Universal Audio’s plugins to a broader audience than ever before. Not only making some of its plugins native (capable of being run locally without UA hardware) for the first time, Spark also made them more affordable, thanks to a subscription model that gives music-makers access to an ever-expanding catalogue of effects, instruments and analogue emulations for one monthly payment.

In September, UA launched Spark Studio, a revamped version of Spark that throws its AI-powered LUNA Studio DAW into the mix, giving you access to the company’s full native plugin library and a next-gen DAW to use them in for $19.99/month. This Black Friday, UA has more than halved that price. Offering up a year’s worth of access to Spark Studio for $79 – which works out at around $6.50/month – UA is giving you the chance to experiment with its entire collection of native plugins for the price of a monthly frappuccino.

3. Paradise Guitar Studio for $99

Save $100 Universal Audio Paradise Guitar Studio: was $199 now $99 at Universal Audio An all-in-one solution for hardware-averse guitarists, Paradise Guitar Studio leverages Universal Audio's considerable expertise in analogue modelling to create what they're calling a virtual "dream studio", a tone-shapers' playground stuffed with more classic amps, cabs, mics, pedals and studio effects than a guitarist could ask for.

UA’s Paradise Guitar Studio features 11 amps from UA's fast-expanding catalogue of emulations – including takes on the Fender Deluxe, Fender Tweed and Vox AC30 – alongside an extensive range of 35 modelled cabinet/mic combinations. These are joined by an array of 26 modelled stompboxes and studio effects, covering everything from classic overdrive and chorus to 1176-style compression, plate and spring reverbs, tape delay, pitch-shifters and more.

Custom signal chains can be crafted in Paradise Guitar Studio by lining up amps, cabs, mics and effects in the plugin's drag-and-drop pedalboard-style interface, or you can choose from a selection of 300 ready-made presets categorized by genre and vibe. At only $99, this is the best software deal for guitarists we’ve spotted this Black Friday by far.