If you’ve been waiting for a serious saving on a proper digital piano, this is worth your attention. Sweetwater has kicked off this year's Black Friday music deals by knocking a whopping $1,400 off the Kawai CA901, bringing its price down from $6,999 to $5,599. They've also seen fit to includes a free pair of Kawai SH-9 stereo headphones, valued at $139. That’s around 20% off the piano itself, with something useful thrown in for quieter practice sessions.

If you’ve been following MusicRadar for a while, you may have noticed that in our best digital pianos guide, the Yamaha Clavinova CLP-885 proudly sat atop the list, but earlier this year, a new model knocked it off the top spot after two long years, and yes, it was this Kawai CA901.

In our glowing 5-star review, our piano expert, Quentin Lachapèle, said of the Kawai flagship model, “This is a remarkable digital piano with a genuinely mechanical and organic soul. The CA901 comes closer to the acoustic experience than almost anything else in its class, making it a serious instrument for serious players.” High praise indeed for this upright.

So, if you’ve been eyeing your dream instrument, and one that will grow with you and become the centre point of any room it’s in, I can't think of a better Black Friday deal, to be honest.

Save $1,400 Kawai CA901: was $6,999 now $5,599 at Sweetwater Save $1,400 on MusicRadar’s best overall digital piano, with Kawai SH-9 headphones worth $139 included. The CA901 combines an 88-key wooden action with sampled concert grand sounds and a real wooden soundboard. Sweetwater lists this offer as running until December 31, 2026.

Okay, so let’s start with the keyboard. In the review, we noted that “Kawai's expertise in piano making is on full display here, with the keys feeling deceptively real, and it takes a beat to register that you are playing a digital instrument rather than an acoustic one.”

I soon stopped thinking of the CA901 as a speaker, as it simply sounds and feels like a real piano Quentin Lachapèle

Kawai’s Grand Feel III action uses 88 wooden keys, graded hammers, counterweights, and triple-sensor detection, with let-off simulation that recreates the subtle resistance of an acoustic grand’s action. Those details matter when you’re working on expression and control, particularly if you’re moving between a digital instrument at home and an acoustic piano elsewhere.

Next is the sound. “The wooden soundboard takes the experience a step further,” says Lachapèle. “Playing in the lower register creates a physical vibration that I could feel through the cabinet and my fingertips. This brings an organic quality to the playing that no conventional speaker system can replicate,” he continues.

Basically, its TwinDrive Soundboard Speaker System incorporates a real wooden soundboard, while the SK-EX Rendering engine combines multi-channel piano sampling with resonance modelling. This means the CA901's tone is as realistic as you can get from a home instrument.

“The six-speaker system is seriously impressive, delivering a wide, detailed, and immersive sound that easily fills the room. I soon stopped thinking of the CA901 as a speaker, as it simply sounds and feels like a real piano,” says Lachapèle.

You can hear the piano and check out our demo on the video below.

Of course, this piano also has practical touches too, including Bluetooth audio and MIDI, a touchscreen, and a three-pedal system with half-pedal support. As expected for a digital instrument, it lets you plug in headphones, making it well-suited to those late-night practice sessions.

You will need room for it, though. There’s no getting away from the fact that this is a substantial piano. So do yourself a favour and measure your intended space before ordering.

I know that even discounted, $5,599 is a pretty significant investment. But $1,400 off what we believe is the greatest digital piano on the market is pretty damn good. So if you're ready to make that step up, this is the piano for you.

Now, if you're planning to take advantage of the offer, you have a little time to do so, as the sale runs from now through December 31.



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