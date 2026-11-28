Save, spend, splurge! 5 of our highest-rated studio headphones are up to 20% off in these still-live Black Friday sales
Whether you’re upgrading on a budget or splurging on flagship open-backs, almost every model from our buying guide is discounted right now
I can’t stress how important it is to have a quality pair of studio headphones in your arsenal, whether you're a home producer creating music in your bedroom, a guitar player who loves to record tasty riffs or a pianist looking to get the most out of their digital piano, a good set of studio headphones will make all the difference.
We test alot of studio headphones here at MusicRadar, which means the choices in our best studio headphones buyer’s guide are genuine and based on hours of testing. And for Cyber Weekend this year I’ve found discounts on all but one of the products featured in that guide! So, if you find yourself in the market for a new set of cans, our top picks are currently on sale. And with Cyber Monday on the horizon, it's possible these deals won't hang around for long.
If you're on the hunt for more Cyber Weekend deals on music gear, catch up with our Black Friday music deals LIVE page.
The #1 choice in our studio headphones buyers' guide. Need we say more? Ok, then... Flawless sonic detail, top-end components, superbly comfortable and specifically designed for pro-level audio work. The Plus pair adds a 3m cable, an extra headband pad, and a hard carry case - all handy additions, and yours at a tasty 20% discount right now.
Read more: Sennheiser HD 490 Pro Plus review
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The Sony MDR-7506 are a legendary pair of studio headphones that have been around since 1991, and the fact they’re still making best of lists today shows you how revered they are. Considering the price point, they deliver a really balanced sound and will work great as mixing or monitoring headphones. Right now you can pick them up for comfortably under $100.
Read more: Sony MDR-7506 review
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One of the most popular sets of studio headphones of all time - and an ideal pair for beginners thanks to their super solid build - has been given even more of a discount this Cyber Weekend over at Amazon. At $139 this is the best deal on the ATH-M50x we've found all Cyber Weekend.
Read more: Audio-Technica ATH-M50x review
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If you’re the sort that wears a pair of headphones all day, the AKG K712 Pro would be my top pick thanks to their comfortable and lightweight design. As one of AKGs top tier of headphones, they’re handcrafted in Austria, so you can rely on excellent quality throughout their construction.
Read more: AKG K712 Pro review
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The Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro X is a step up from the studio staple DT 770 Pro, seeing the addition of a detachable cable, updated headband, and new driver. It’s also had some slight changes to the frequency response, in theory making it a better headphone for mixing than the previous versions.
Read more: Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro review
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👇 This way for more Black Friday deals
- 📈 Most popular
- Sweetwater: 70% off Black Friday
- Guitar Center: Up to 40% off
- Positive Grid: Up to 37% off
- Guitar Tricks: $99 annual sub bundle
- Thomann: Cyber Deals Sale
- 🇺🇸 US deals
- IK Multimedia: Amplitube 5 only $29.99!
- Musician's Friend: Up to 50% off sale
- Plugin Boutique: 100s of software savings
- TrueFire: All-access annual sub only $79
- Waves: Huge plugin bundle deals
- 🇬🇧 UK deals
- Gear4Music: Early Black Friday sale
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I'm MusicRadar's eCommerce Editor. In addition to testing the latest music gear, with a particular focus on electronic drums, it's my job to manage the 300+ buyer's guides on MusicRadar and help musicians find the right gear for them at the best prices. I dabble with guitar, but my main instrument is the drums, which I have been playing for 24 years. I've been a part of the music gear industry for 20 years, including 7 years as Editor of the UK's best-selling drum magazine Rhythm, and 5 years as a freelance music writer, during which time I worked with the world's biggest instrument brands including Roland, Boss, Laney and Natal.
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