I can’t stress how important it is to have a quality pair of studio headphones in your arsenal, whether you're a home producer creating music in your bedroom, a guitar player who loves to record tasty riffs or a pianist looking to get the most out of their digital piano , a good set of studio headphones will make all the difference.

We test alot of studio headphones here at MusicRadar, which means the choices in our best studio headphones buyer’s guide are genuine and based on hours of testing. And for Cyber Weekend this year I’ve found discounts on all but one of the products featured in that guide! So, if you find yourself in the market for a new set of cans, our top picks are currently on sale. And with Cyber Monday on the horizon, it's possible these deals won't hang around for long.

If you're on the hunt for more Cyber Weekend deals on music gear, catch up with our Black Friday music deals LIVE page.

Best on a budget Save 15% ($16.99) Sony MDR-7506: was $114.99 now $98 at Amazon The Sony MDR-7506 are a legendary pair of studio headphones that have been around since 1991, and the fact they’re still making best of lists today shows you how revered they are. Considering the price point, they deliver a really balanced sound and will work great as mixing or monitoring headphones. Right now you can pick them up for comfortably under $100. Read more: Sony MDR-7506 review Read more Read less ▼

Best for beginners Save 13% ($20) Audio-Technica ATH-M50x: was $159 now $139 at Amazon One of the most popular sets of studio headphones of all time - and an ideal pair for beginners thanks to their super solid build - has been given even more of a discount this Cyber Weekend over at Amazon. At $139 this is the best deal on the ATH-M50x we've found all Cyber Weekend. Read more: Audio-Technica ATH-M50x review Read more Read less ▼

Best for comfort Save 13% ($56.58) AKG Pro Audio K712 PRO: was $438.03 now $381.45 at Amazon If you’re the sort that wears a pair of headphones all day, the AKG K712 Pro would be my top pick thanks to their comfortable and lightweight design. As one of AKGs top tier of headphones, they’re handcrafted in Austria, so you can rely on excellent quality throughout their construction. Read more: AKG K712 Pro review Read more Read less ▼

Best for monitoring Save 13% ($30) Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro X: was $229.99 now $199.99 at Amazon The Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro X is a step up from the studio staple DT 770 Pro, seeing the addition of a detachable cable, updated headband, and new driver. It’s also had some slight changes to the frequency response, in theory making it a better headphone for mixing than the previous versions. Read more: Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro review Read more Read less ▼

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