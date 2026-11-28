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This £4 reverb might be the best impulse buy I've seen this weekend (Image credit: Baby Audio) Good afternoon. Si here, taking over live hub duties. Personally, my favourite genre of 'Cyber Weekend' plugin deals are the ones that are so cheap that they tempt you to take a punt on something you might otherwise never have tried. Case in point, this 94% discount on Baby Audio's algorithmic reverb Crystalline, which brings its price down from £75 to just £4. I have actually tried Crystalline before and came away impressed. It has a vaguely Lexicon style to it, with the ability to go from subtle modern reverb treatments to sounds that are altogether weirder and more creative. It has a fairly unique yet approachable interface along with a good range of presets. I particularly like its inclusion of a 'clean up' module built around tools – damping, stereo width and gate – which can help rein in overbearing reverb treatments. It might not replace your go-to reverb, but it has plenty of personality and for £4 I would say this is a worthy addition to your toolkit. Save £71 Baby Audio Crystalline: was £75 now £4 at Plugin Boutique Baby Audio's Crystalline is a modern-sounding algorithmic reverb. It has a slick, easy to use interface and a generous amount of presets, capable of everything from subtle Lexicon style reverb to more extreme and creative tones. A potential impulse buy bargain at just £4. By Si Truss

Good morning all, Andy Price here this chilly Saturday morning to keep you on track for scooping up the best plugin and music software deals spreading out across the weekend. How was your Black Friday? get anything tasty? Well, if you’ve got anything left in the wallet this side of payday then there’s still plenty of tempting deals going strong across the music production universe.



So yes, enough fuss - let’s lock-in and fish out those irresistible deals. By Andy Price

Analogue workflow for $19 (Image credit: SSL) I’m a sucker for the classic SSL channel strip workflow, and I just pulled the trigger on this plugin myself. At $19, it costs less than a typical takeout order these days. Once your tracks are cleaned up and edited, it’s the ideal tool for laying down the foundation of a mix and adding a little of that "SSL sound". Packing EQ, compression, expansion, gating, panning, and volume into a single interface, it delivers that classic analogue console feel for next to nothing. Save 87% ($130) SSL Native Channel Strip 2: was $149 now $19 at Plugin Boutique This is something I've already bought for Black Friday. I love SSL channel strips for their clear layout and intuitive sound shaping. It gives you everything you need to lay an awesome foundation for the tracks in your mix, allowing you to EQ, compress/expand, and gate without switching between different plugins. At just $19 in the Black Friday sale, it's an absolute bargain. By Matt McCracken