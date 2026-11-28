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Black Friday plugin deals 2026 LIVE: The best deals on music production software
It's Day 2 of Cyber Weekend, and we've got the lowdown on the best software deals for music producers
It's Day 2 of Cyber Weekend, and you can still bag plenty of Black Friday plugin deals. It's the best time of the year to save on software, with discounts on all the popular plugin manufacturers, including FabFilter, Soundtoys, Izotope, Waves, SSL, Oeksound, and loads more.
If you want the biggest selection of plugins to choose from, my favourite sale is over at Plugin Boutique. The Black Friday deals are in full swing already, with a staggering up to 96% off available.
There's plenty of great value buys out there at the moment, and I particularly like the look of this awesome value bundle with 40 plugins worth $2,039.46 for just $69. Black Friday means free plugins, too, and Waves have just launched their brand new Rogue Pre-Focus preamp plugin completely free of charge. With six flavours of modeled analogue saturation on tap, it's a great tool for giving a lifeless track some of that je nai se quoi.
We'll be keeping this page updated throughout the Cyber Weekend sales, so make sure to check back regularly for the very best deals on plugins.
Black Friday plugin deals: Quick links
If you want a quick link to the hottest plugin deals right now, here's what I recommend you go check out:
- FabFilter plugins: 25% off
- Universal Audio: 1 plugin $1
- Waves: Free Black Friday plugin
- SSL: Native Bus Comp just $19
- Waves multi-buy: 3 plugins $49.99
- Synchro Arts: 40% off VocAlign
- Sonnox: Inflator & Limiter just $64
- Cableguys Bundle: 15 plugins just $149
If you already know what you're looking for, here are some links to all the Black Friday sales that are live right now:
- 🇺🇸 Deals
- Plugin Boutique: Free gift with every purchase
- UAD Mixtape: 10 plugins just $99
- Waves: Up to 95% off
- IK Multimedia: Save on Max software
- Avid: 33% off Pro Tools
- Antares: Over 70% off AutoTune
- Sweetwater: Save on software
- Guitar Center: 40% off Black Friday
- Musician's Friend: Up to 60% off
- Positive Grid: BIAS X 40% off
- FSK Audio: Save 60%
- 🇬🇧 Deals
- Thomann: Up to 70% off Cyber Sale
- Gear 4 Music: Early Black Friday sale
Black Friday plugin deals: Editor's picks
FabFilter: Save up to 33%
FabFilter's mixing tools and creative effects are rightly prized by many pro producers. The company's varied bundles offer good value anyway, and with up to 33% off, they are a good way to round out your plugin library.
UAD Mixtape: 10 plugins for $99
This bundle deal lets you pick ten of your most wanted Universal Audio plugins, all for the low price of just $99. It includes some amazing plugins like the Empirical Labs EL8 Distressor, API Vision Channel Strip, SSL 4000 G Bus Compressor, Manley Massive Passive EQ, and loads more, so if you need to stock up, this is the place to do it.
Waves: 3 for $49.99, 6 for $99.98
Choose from a selection of 200 plugins in the Waves Black Friday Month sale, with three for just $49.99 six for the low price of $99.98. Even when considering the already hugely reduced sale price of Waves’ plugins, this represents a big saving, but compared to regular retail price, it’s a truly excellent deal. There is no need to choose plugins from the same collection either, so this is a great way to cherry-pick just the plugins you need.
If you need a suite of software synths with the ultimate in versatility, this deal on the Arturia V Collection 11 Pro will have you covered no matter what style of music you make. With 45 different virtual instruments and a massive 50% discount at Plugin Boutique, it’s well worth the entry price.
A colourful treasure trove of plugins, instruments, mix tools, effects and much more. Plugin Boutique have once again curated a bundle that what it lacks in cost, more than makes up for in terms of variety
This is something I've already bought for Black Friday. I love SSL channel strips for their clear layout and intuitive sound shaping. It gives you everything you need to lay an awesome foundation for the tracks in your mix, allowing you to EQ, compress/expand, and gate without switching between different plugins. At just $19 in the Black Friday sale, it's an absolute bargain.
This might be the best 'impulse buy' deal we've seen this weekend. Baby Audio's Crystalline is a modern-sounding algorithmic reverb. It has a slick, easy to use interface and a generous amount of presets, capable of everything from subtle Lexicon style reverb to more extreme and creative tones. A potential impulse buy bargain at just £4.
Including over 65 plugins with more being added all the time, this deal on UAD Spark Studio is a great one for producers taking their first steps. It gives you access to every plugin you'll ever need when crafting a mix, allowing you to experiment with those that best suit your workflow. Normally priced at just shy of $150, it's down to $79 in the Black Friday sale. Superb value.
The ultimate drum software just got a massive $200 discount over at Sweetwater. Packed full of ultra-realistic drum tones with endless tweakability, whether you're recording entirely in the box you're looking to sample-replace, or backing up real-world drum recordings, Superior Drummer 3's offering is unparalleled.
Read more: Toontrack Superior Drummer 3 review
Save $100 on Arturia’s versatile software synth in Plugin Boutique’s Black Friday sale. With six synthesis types, drag-and-drop modulation, effects, and creative sequencing, Pigments 7 offers plenty for producers who enjoy building their own sounds. The offer runs until November 29.
IK Multimedia’s AmpliTube 5 is a strong contender for the last word in digital amp modelling software. Not only are its amp models a three-dimensional delight, but you can practically capture them in three dimensions too, with mic models and virtual placement thereof. It’s a digital studio like no other, and it’s just $29.99 for a limited time. A frankly gratuitous 85% discount on one of the pre-eminent guitar amp modelling studios; a particularly hard Black Friday deal to turn down.
🆓 Free plugins
Waves Rogue Pre-Focus: Free!
Rogue Pre-Focus gives you six rare analogue preamp emulations for absolutely zero investment. I got hands-on with it ahead of release, and it’s a great little tool for living up a track that’s missing a bit of oomph. The interface is super easy to use, and there are enough variations that you’ll find use for them on a variety of sources, whether you’re increasing the weight of a kick or smoothing out a spiky guitar or synth.
If you’ve ever found yourself confounded by music theory or struggling to work out what key a song is in, Scaler Detector is an awesome free tool you can pick up for nothing. You can play your lick or chord progression into it, or just ask it to examine a loop or bit of audio in order to work out what notes and chords are used and what the overall key is. Normally $9, you can bag it for zero dollars at Plugin Boutique.
Plugin Boutique: 400+ free plugins!
If you're looking for free stuff, there's an excellent selection available at Plugin Boutique. With 401 free plugins available (yes, I counted them) there's a mixture of full plugins, trials, lite versions, and utility software all available for the low price of absolutely nothing. You'll need to take a proper hard look through to find the best stuff, but it's a great way to save even more money in Black Friday season.
Waves Free Plugin Bundle: 9 plugins $0
If you want to score some free plugins this Black Friday, check out the Waves free plugin bundle. It includes 9 plugins with an EQ, compressor, convolution reverb, amp simulator, synthesizer, distortion plugin, and loads more. Ideal for those just getting started in music production, it's another great free Black Friday plugin deal you should pick up right now.
If you want to add some life to a boring vocal recording, this free AIR Vocal Distortion plugin will help. Lightly saturate to bring the track out in the mix, tame the sharp edges, or just completely destroy your vocal as a creative effect. The separate high- and low-pass filters are super useful for ensuring you only hit certain parts of the frequency spectrum. You can grab it at Plugin Boutique, but only for a limited time.
Another plugin that requires you to submit your email, Sonic Academy’s JU-60 chorus emulation faithfully recreates the sound of the chorus section in the Juno-60. It gives you analogue warmth and a lush, vintage-style modulation that will work great on a wide variety of instruments in your mix.
Valhalla DSP Supermassive: Free reverb
I use the Valhalla DSP Supermassive all the time if I want to get a really gargantuan reverb tone in my mix. It's a classic free plugin that's well worth picking up if you don't have it already, with intuitive controls and some absolutely barmy presets that throw your sources past the event horizon in a black hole of cavernous sound.
iZotope Vocal Doubler: Free vocal plugin
This one is actually available year-round, but if you’re on the hunt for free plugins I can highly recommend iZotope’s Vocal Doubler. It’s a great way to add that subtle depth you get from multiple vocal takes when you’ve only got a single take to work with. The super clean UI makes it really easy to use, and you can add stereo separation or more variation between the real take and the simulated one.
Kiloheartz Essentials: 35 free plugins
The KiloHeartz Essentials Bundle is insane value for money, and perfect for producers who are just taking up the craft for the first time. Featuring a full 35 totally free plugins, it covers everything from EQs, compressors, delays, reverbs, transient shapers, filters, and pretty much any other type of plugin. They’re super simple to use, making them great for learning your craft on and with so many available for nothing, it’s one of the best value plugin deals you can get.
Native Instruments Supercharger: Free compressor
Native Instruments’ Supercharger is a tube compression emulation that not only tames transients but adds a characterful drive to your sounds. This free version works with a single knob, making it another great one for beginners to dive into compressing sounds. I’ve found it works great on vocals and drums in particular, and the mix knob is a really handy way of doing super quick parallel compression when you don’t want to smash the life out of your tracks.
🎤 Vocal plugin deals
Another bit of outboard gear I’m very familiar with, the Avalon BT-737 Tube Channel Strip can be characterised with a single word - clean. Seemingly no matter how hard you push it the preamps still remain incredibly transparent, delivering a glossy sheen to whatever signals you feed it. With preamp, opto-compressor, and EQ I use it a lot for vocals, but it’s versatile enough to take a shine to pretty much any instrument.
An AI-driven noise removal tool built for vocal isolation and cleanup. It strips background noise while keeping the voice intact, making it valuable for producers who rely on samples, field recordings or less-than-ideal takes. A genuine time saver for anyone handling spoken or sung audio.
A specialist tool that automatically removes or reduces breaths in vocal recordings. Perfect for podcasters, narration producers and vocal-heavy mixes where cleanup usually eats time. Set it, fine tune it, move on. Not glamorous, but absolutely essential once you’ve used it.
🎛️ EQ plugin deals
The one plugin I've seen in every professional studio I've been to, FabFilter's Pro-Q 4 is the industry standard for EQ. Ultra versatile with a fantastic UI and loads of clever features, it allows you to sculpt your tones exactly to your liking. A $50 discount at Plugin Boutique makes this a must-have for your surgical EQ needs.
Soothe 3 is a must-have plugin for Black Friday with its ingenious resonance suppression. It looks like an EQ, yet operates partly like a compressor, making it an initially confusing plugin. What you need to know is that it tames harsh, edgy resonances in your mix and despite appearing complex, is incredibly easy to use and see results with. It's got a huge $50 discount over at Sweetwater at the moment, making it perfect timing to get your hands on it - you'll thank me later.
Ozone 12 allows you to master your mixes even without a multi-thousand-dollar sound system and treated room on hand. Its mastering assistant tech guides you in making the right critical mix decisions without overriding you, and it's super customizable to your specific workflow.
This is something I've already bought for Black Friday. I love SSL channel strips for their clear layout and intuitive sound shaping. It gives you everything you need to lay an awesome foundation for the tracks in your mix, allowing you to EQ, compress/expand, and gate without switching between different plugins. At just $19 in the Black Friday sale, it's an absolute bargain.
Whether you use this AI-powered beast as the starting point for your mastering journey, or just let it handle the whole thing, you'll be more than satisfied with its punchy results - which offer ample room for fine-tuning
I've used the Scheps Omni Channel on pretty much every instrument at some point, whether adding a light touch of vibe or totally transforming the properties of an audio source. It's a 5-module channel strip that features preamp, EQ, de-essing, compressor, and gating, making it a proper Swiss-army knife tool for your productions. There are loads of great presets built into it that make a good starting point for beginners, and if you know your stuff, plenty of options to tweak and shape your sounds.
📉 Compression plugin deals
One of the world's most popular bus compressors for just $19? This is one deal you shouldn't miss out on this Black Friday. The SSL bus comp sound is synonymous with so many hit records that it just feels right, whether you're sticking it on the master bus or an instrument bus.
If you want to instantly amp up your home recording efforts, you should buy this plugin right now. It's got a huge $199 reduction over at Plugin Boutique and is designed to be placed at the very end of your mix bus. The Sonnox Oxford Limiter will hugely increase the loudness and clarity of your mix without clipping. We've just bought one ourselves, and it's had an instant effect on our mixes, helping bring our tracks to life at the mixdown stage.
While I don’t have an actual one of these to use, it doesn’t stop me from putting the SSL 4000 G Bus Compressor on pretty much all of my productions. It works amazingly on a drum bus for adding punch, as well as on the master bus for helping add that final touch of cohesion in the mix-down phase. I love how it’s really easy to get a good sound out of it, and the built-in presets give you a strong starting point even if you’re not an expert in compression.
One of the all-time classic compressor plugins, Waves CLA-76 is many producers' go-to for drum busses. It can add a specific character that will make your drums sound like they're being hit harder, without drastically increasing your peak levels. It's not just viable on drums, though; it really is a Swiss-army style comp that can do the job on guitars, vocals, pianos, and pretty much anything else, so well worth picking up at this bargain price point.
Even if you already own a 76-style compressor plugin, this is one of the best Black Friday plugin deals I've ever seen. Normally retailing at $199 it's got a humongous 75% discount, taking the price down to less than your average family takeaway. Capturing all the characteristics of the original hardware units, I reach for these plugins a lot when I'm mixing.
🔁 Delay plugin deals
This vintage-inspired tape delay is one I actually reach for ahead of some of the more guitar-friendly alternatives in my arsenal. It’s full of warmth, flexible modulation, filter sweeps and true stereo delay. At this price, it’s a no-brainer if you want lush echoes or experimental textures.
🌌 Reverb plugin deals
Expanding hugely on the original Pro-R, the mark II version of FabFilter's reverb plugin significantly ups its game. Available with a tasty $49 discount at Plugin Boutique, like FabFilter's other plugins you get loads of versatility in how you shape your tones with ducking, auto-gate, saturation, and freeze controls all built-in directly.
No, your eyes don't deceive you; that is Baby Audio's algorithmic reverb machine, Crystalline, with a whopping 95% off!
While Crystalline might come with a dizzying array of presets, you'll probably get the most out of it when you start playing with the easy-to-use controls. At just £4, can you afford not to take advantage of such a deal and score yourself a freebie at the same time? Thought not.
A hybrid reverb with deep editing, modulation, advanced damping control and sophisticated shaping tools. It fits cleanly into everything from cinematic tails to tight mix spaces. Ideal for producers who want tweakable ambience instead of the usual set-and-forget algorithmic wash.
📼 Saturation plugin deals
One of the most popular saturation plugins in the industry, Soundtoys Decapitator is a standard in studios across the globe. Versatile enough to cover a light dusting of vibe all the way through to all-out sonic destruction, this is one plugin that should be in every producer's arsenal. A $140 discount over at Plugin Boutique makes it a fantastic early deal to take advantage of.
On the face of it, Saturn 2 is just a distortion plugin, but it's got so much more depth than that. The ability to distort in bands means you can affect the highs, lows, or mids of a particular source while leaving the other parts untouched. It's super useful as a utility tool as well as a stylistic one, and you can even do things like eliminate hi-hat bleed in your snare mics with the right techniques. It's a must-have for any producer doing dense mixes.
Another absolutely crazy saving comes in the form of Vibe Analog Machines from Universal Audio at just £9 (90% off). It features 10 'Machines', saturation effects of various colours that give creators everything from "subtle tape warmth and hi-fi tube saturation to full-on distorted textures and more". For under a tenner, you can go all out on the saturation front and choose the UVI Tape Suite as your free gift.
If you've got an instrument track that just isn't quite sitting right, or you want to add some extra texture to the whole mix, Waves Kramer Master Tape is a fantastic analogue tape emulation. It adds a really punchy sound and is based on a machine that has featured on loads of classic records. There are plenty of controls for tweaking it to your exact specifications, which makes it super versatile in the mix.
Another plugin I use on pretty much everything, the Oxide Tape Recorder is a regular customer on my drum bus, adding punch and low end warmth to the overall kit sound. It’s super easy to use unlike an actual tape machine, meaning you can apply it effectively with a minimum of fuss. It’s great for getting that final bit of warmth onto any instrument, and is really effective used on buses to help glue everything together.
🎸 Guitar plugin deals
An all-in-one solution for hardware-averse guitarists, Paradise Guitar Studio leverages Universal Audio's considerable expertise in analogue modelling to create what they're calling a virtual "dream studio", a tone-shapers' playground stuffed with more classic amps, cabs, mics, pedals and studio effects than a guitarist could ask for.
IK Multimedia's Amplitube 5 is currently a ridiculous 85% off on IK Multimedia’s official site. It’s the ultimate all-in-one package for guitar players wanting to jack into the software-production universe without compromise. If that sounds like you, then this is probably the number one thing I’d stress you to get over this weekend.
IK Multimedia was the first to create a perfectly modelled bass instrument, and MODO Bass 2 is still the gold standard for instant live-sounding low-end as far as I'm concerned. At 75% off you shouldn't miss this
A complete virtual guitar rig with amps, cabs, stomps and routing options. It delivers fast workflows and versatile tones without fuss. Whether you track guitars daily or just need a reliable all-rounder for writing, GTR3 covers a surprising range for the price.
🥁 Drum plugin deals
The ultimate drum software just got a massive $200 discount over at Sweetwater. Packed full of ultra-realistic drum tones with endless tweakability, whether you're recording entirely in the box you're looking to sample-replace, or backing up real-world drum recordings, Superior Drummer 3's offering is unparalleled.
Read more: Toontrack Superior Drummer 3 review
An ultra-powerful way to increase the punchiness of your drum recordings - or replace them entirely - Steven Slate Drums Trigger 2 is used by many pro engineers to augment their drum tracks. It's incredibly accurate bleed suppression needs to be heard to be believed, and it comes loaded with loads of great samples too. A $70 discount at Sweetwater makes it a must-have if you want to add some pro sheen to your drums.
A huge saving on this collection of top-tier drum (and a few nifty effect) plugins. Beat Scholar and MINDst Drums are the real draw here, and provide versatile control over every element of a drum performance
🎹 Instruments
If you need a suite of software synths with the ultimate in versatility, this deal on the Arturia V Collection 11 Pro will have you covered no matter what style of music you make. With 45 different virtual instruments and a massive 50% discount at Plugin Boutique, it’s well worth the entry price.
Save $100 on Arturia’s versatile software synth in Plugin Boutique’s Black Friday sale. With six synthesis types, drag-and-drop modulation, effects, and creative sequencing, Pigments 7 offers plenty for producers who enjoy building their own sounds. The offer runs until November 29.
Much more than just a Native Instruments plugin with a famous producer’s name stamped on it, Super*Saw feels like a genuine collaboration that represents an extension of AG Cook’s musical personality. Capturing the high-voltage hyperpop sound design Cook experimented with on projects like Charli XCX’s Brat, the plugin takes the classic supersaw sound to new heights with its focused but versatile architecture.
Much more than just a Native Instruments plugin with a famous producer’s name stamped on it, Super*Saw feels like a genuine collaboration that represents an extension of AG Cook’s musical personality. Capturing the high-voltage hyperpop sound design Cook experimented with on projects like Charli XCX’s Brat, the plugin takes the classic supersaw sound to new heights with its focused but versatile architecture.
Noire is a lovingly sampled recreation of Nils Frahm's custom-intonated Yamaha CFX concert grand, recorded in Berlin's storied Saal 3 recording studio. Designed to capture the emotional and expressive tone that you'll find in music from neoclassical names like Nils Frahm, Olafur Arnalds and Max Richter, it features subtle sound design elements that add extra character and realism, like mechanical noises recorded inside the piano itself.
The authentic sound of five analog giants that you’d have to pay an arm-and-a-leg for (literally, probably) are accessible for probably the cheapest price they’ve ever been. These are some truly legendary instruments, albeit in software form (I mean, in my book - that’s a pro, not a con!)
Neural DSP Nano Cortex: Free plugin
The Neural DSP Nano Cortex is ideal for players who don’t want to fully commit to a floor modeler but want the convenience of amp modeling for playing live shows. It’s jam-packed with some of the most incredible captures we’ve ever heard, and you can make your own captures with it too – impressive for such a small unit. With this deal, if you buy a Nano Cortex from an approved retailer between November 21 and December 3, you can bag yourself any Neural DSP plugin completely free of charge!
Plugin Boutique: Free with paid purchase
Okay so this isn’t strictly 100% free, but if you buy anything in the Plugin Boutique Black Friday sale you can bag yourself one of five plugins completely free of charge. With some deals at the PB site in the single figures, this is a great value way to get more for your money, even if you’re just buying a simple utility plugin to help elevate your mixes. You can choose from Lunacy Time, IK Multimedia MixBox, Universal Audio UAD Galaxy Tape Echo, Native Instruments Massive, or Excite Audio Bloom Vocal Edit Lite when you check out.
AIR Tape Double-Track: Free tape plugin
If you’re tired of double-tracking your guitar and vocal takes, this awesome plugin from AIR gives you the feel of tape double-tracking without the endless onslaught of punching in and recording separate takes. AIR Tape Double-Track creates the illusion of multiple takes by using varispeed and modulation to cut down on time recording and speed up your productions. It’s available completely free of charge at the AIR website.
Antelope Audio MG4+: Free plugin
Based on the Maag Audio EQ4, this EQ plugin from Antelope Audio is available completely free of charge until November 30. It may look like any other EQ, but the MG4+ does a really neat trick that very few other EQs have in their locker. The 'sky' band allows you to add a high frequency shelf to the 30k and beyond band, which can have a marked effect on your mix or on your vocal tracks. While most humans can't hear beyond 20k, adding this air band gives a perceptible lift to your tracks, and for nothing it's well worth adding to your tone locker.
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This £4 reverb might be the best impulse buy I've seen this weekend
Good afternoon. Si here, taking over live hub duties.
Personally, my favourite genre of 'Cyber Weekend' plugin deals are the ones that are so cheap that they tempt you to take a punt on something you might otherwise never have tried. Case in point, this 94% discount on Baby Audio's algorithmic reverb Crystalline, which brings its price down from £75 to just £4.
I have actually tried Crystalline before and came away impressed. It has a vaguely Lexicon style to it, with the ability to go from subtle modern reverb treatments to sounds that are altogether weirder and more creative.
It has a fairly unique yet approachable interface along with a good range of presets. I particularly like its inclusion of a 'clean up' module built around tools – damping, stereo width and gate – which can help rein in overbearing reverb treatments.
It might not replace your go-to reverb, but it has plenty of personality and for £4 I would say this is a worthy addition to your toolkit.
Baby Audio's Crystalline is a modern-sounding algorithmic reverb. It has a slick, easy to use interface and a generous amount of presets, capable of everything from subtle Lexicon style reverb to more extreme and creative tones. A potential impulse buy bargain at just £4.
Get your room – or your cans – calibrated for less this weekend
Not all of us are lucky enough to own a perfectly treated studio, and few of us have the space to build one even if we had a box full of acoustic panelling ready to go.
Therefore, headphones are often relied upon for the most forensic of music production tasks. Unfortunately, they’re not always reliable for portraying an accurate picture of your music, even if they promise a flat response.
Room optimisation has been at the forefront of Sonarworks' minds for years now, and the company’s SoundID Reference plugin is the culmination of its painstaking work to make any pair of headphones or studio monitors deliver a studio-grade flat and consistently accurate sound.
Correcting frequency response by listening to your room or listening environment, the smart software carefully calibrates how audio is presented to you. If you want to correct your room itself, you’ll need the extra measurement microphone, however. Headphone-mixers will have everything they need with just this remarkably useful plugin, as it's got 280 perfectly-tuned headphone profiles able to be applied.
Right now (and for just four days we hasten to add!) you can pick up Sonarworks’ exceptional calibration powerhouse for just $149 – $100 off the usual $249 over at Sweetwater.
The last word in both room and headphone calibration, Sonarworks SoundID Reference applies a calibration profile to your monitoring output, optimising it for perfectly-balanced listening
One for the theory-averse, or those looking to learn…
If you’re anything like me, you’ve got no-end of half-finished ideas cluttering up your hard drive. Promising starts that went nowhere because, for whatever reason, a wall was hit.
Scaler 3 is something I wish I’d purchased sooner, an easy-to-implement theoretical assistant that can help suggest new directions for your tracks, be they chordal, harmonic or melodic. It can get you out a rut, basically.
Although designed to guide you beyond your limitations, when using Scaler 3 you do end up learning a great degree about the relationship between chords – and just how keys and scales actually work. Knowledge that comes in handy down the line
Massively useful, this theoretical lodestone is on offer now at Plugin Boutique, 30% down from its usual price of $99 at just $69
A music theory powerhouse, Scaler 3 is can help you develop chord-progressions and develop your melodic and harmonic ideas into new frontiers, it's also a multi-track MIDI sequencer and standalone app
Fender's DAW success story can be yours outright for minimal outlay
Earlier this year I was particularly taken by Fender Studio Pro when having my first hands-on explore of it at NAMM. Whilst some were skeptical of Fender's choice to ostensibly rebadge PreSonus’s Studio One, bringing it under the more guitar-aligned umbrella of Fender, those who actually gave FSP's new features a chance were overawed at wealth of musician-angled tools on display.
I was particularly struck by the precision of its audio-to-MIDI (Audio-To-Note) abilities – something that’s come in useful to me this year when sprucing up dusty old demos.
Beyond its songwriting-friendly workflow, Fender Studio Pro is packed with 9 fully featured instruments, 45 effects and – yes – a raft of top-tier guitar amp and pedal models, making it a no-brainer for guitarists who are searching for an authentically-toned software hub
Over on Sweetwater right now you can get $70 off a perpetual license to this versatile DAW, and buy the software outright for just $129.99.
If you take to it, you can always upgrade to a Fender Studio Pro+ subscription which adds a wealth of plugins and in-DAW chat support, as well as Fender Notion notation software.
Fender has brought its well-regarded amp and effects models to bear on its flagship DAW alongside revamped samplers, audio-to-note conversion for sound layering, and a ultra-handy chord assistant that helps you freshen up any tired old chord progressions.
Calling all sample-heads and DJs, Serato Sample is half-price for a limited time!
There’s a cracking half-price deal on the incredibly useful Serato Sample over at Plugin Boutique right now. This multi-function tool is a secret weapon for DJs, samplists or anybody really who wants to get forensic with stems and mix de- (and re-) construction.
Serato Sample’s algorithm can rapidly sync samples to your project’s tempo, as well as detecting and shifting the key to suit. It can also smartly pull out 32 of the best samples from your mix, and subdivide the whole thing into isolated vocals, melodies, bass or drums. Serato’s legendary Pitch ’n’ Time time-stretching abilities are also on hand here. Its first-rate sound-bending has applications far beyond prepping a DJ set.
“A well-refined and incredibly fluid instrument that makes sampling a joy not a chore,” we said in our review of the latest version a few years back.
You can pick it up for just $64 over at Plugin Boutique right now – that's a 50% reduction from the usual $129. A deal that ends on Monday
The main USPs of Serato Stem are its high-quality pitch, time and stem algorithms, and the incredibly fast workflow. It's a well-refined and incredibly fluid instrument that makes sampling a joy not a chore.
It's time to get serious with these discounted Pro Tools subscriptions
If you want to get really serious about music production, and hope to operate in the professional sphere one day, then learning to master Avid's Pro Tools is really a must. It's the industry-standard for a reason.
Right now you can get a massive discount on an annual subscription to Avid’s premiere DAW that will save a huge amount on the regular subscription price.
Over at Sweetwater, you can grab a sub for either the entry-level Pro Tools Artist for just $79 (typically $99), Pro Tools Studio for $199 (typically $299) and the fully-featured Pro Tools Ultimate for $399 (usually $599, saving a whopping $200!)
It’d take way too long to explain how beneficial becoming a power-Pro Tools user will be to you in the long-run, but that Ultimate subscription will give you the world-leading music and sound editing package that, in all honesty, all other DAWs defer to…
Great deals in our book, if you’re planning a career in production – or want to step back into the Pro Tools ecosystem after a break – now is the time.
The clock is ticking to pick one of Cherry Audio's modern classics for half-price!
I’ve been a fan of Cherry Audio for years, with a particular recent favourite being the extraordinarily colourful Jupiter-8 clone/tribute Mercury-8. As with most of Cherry Audio’s wares, Mercury-8 is a feature-packed behemoth that sounds utterly divine from the get-go.
Right now, on Plugin Boutique, a wide-array of Cherry Audio’s instruments and effects are going for unmissable prices, including the Mercury-8 (for just $34) which, in the eyes of my good pal – and proper synth-obsessive – Roland Schmidt, is nothing short of what a next generation Jupiter-8 would sound like, albeit in easy-to-use software form. There’s a whopping 51% off it, and many of its Cherry Audio siblings, right now.
Other highlights from Cherry's discounted stable include the super-cool Polivoks’ emulation, Atomika ($24) and the hugely deep Ensoniq ESQ-1 ($34)
Hurry up though, if any of these beauties take your fancy, then be aware that Cherry Audio’s price-slashing comes to an end tomorrow.
Cherry Audio’s Mercury-8 could easily be the next-gen Jupiter in software. Built upon the strengths of the original, it takes this vintage classic to contemporary heights through a series of exceptional enhancements.
Good morning all, Andy Price here this chilly Saturday morning to keep you on track for scooping up the best plugin and music software deals spreading out across the weekend.
How was your Black Friday? get anything tasty? Well, if you’ve got anything left in the wallet this side of payday then there’s still plenty of tempting deals going strong across the music production universe.
So yes, enough fuss - let’s lock-in and fish out those irresistible deals.
Analogue workflow for $19
I’m a sucker for the classic SSL channel strip workflow, and I just pulled the trigger on this plugin myself. At $19, it costs less than a typical takeout order these days.
Once your tracks are cleaned up and edited, it’s the ideal tool for laying down the foundation of a mix and adding a little of that "SSL sound". Packing EQ, compression, expansion, gating, panning, and volume into a single interface, it delivers that classic analogue console feel for next to nothing.
This is something I've already bought for Black Friday. I love SSL channel strips for their clear layout and intuitive sound shaping. It gives you everything you need to lay an awesome foundation for the tracks in your mix, allowing you to EQ, compress/expand, and gate without switching between different plugins. At just $19 in the Black Friday sale, it's an absolute bargain.
Welcome back!
Morning all!
It's Matt again, reporting in for Day 2 of Cyber Weekend. We'll be continuing to highlight the biggest and best Black Friday plugin deals around.
It's the best time of year to pick up a saving on a plugin, whether you've been saving all year for something specific, or you fancy taking a punt on something different to help up your production game.
We've already covered loads of great deals on FabFilter, Soundtoys, Izotope, Toontrack, Waves, Universal Audio, and loads of others, and will continue to do so throughout the weekend and into the Cyber Monday deals.
Stay tuned for more bargain plugins!