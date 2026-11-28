ValhallaDSP Supermassive is the greatest free plugin of all time. With all respect and apologies to fans of Vital, Surge XT, Dexed et al, I’m afraid I am objectively correct about this. With its simple UI, excellent presets and creative spatial algorithms that occupy the frontier between reverb and delay, Supermassive is both incredibly accessible and also endlessly inspiring.

It’s capable of everything from pulsing spatial effects to weird modulated tones and can even turn simple sounds into washed out ambient drones. It’s also loaded with interesting presets that can act as a quick source of inspiration when you want to add texture or depth to a track. In case you can’t tell, I’m a fan.

I'm not the only one around these parts either – Supermassive is one of our 11 best free plugins to download this Black Friday weekend.

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As is somewhat traditional at this time of year, developer ValhallaDSP has dropped its annual Supermassive update this week. Version 6 adds yet another new algorithm mode, named Sól, which brings the total number up to 23.

Valhalla describes Sól as having a "warm and realistic decay, low to very high echo density, damped decay, best for lush and clear reverbs.” I’ve played around with it a little and it seems like the most ‘real’ reverb mode Supermassive has to offer, more in line with top-quality hall reverbs than some of the more esoteric spatial effects provided by other modes.

According to Valhalla’s announcement post, there’s some interesting stuff going on under the hood too.

“We’re honestly really proud of the Sól mode,” the developer writes. “Under the hood, Sól is doing some things that we’ve never seen discussed in the reverb literature. The new techniques result in a reverb tail with no “stutters” or obvious patterns, a realistic exponential decay, and a huge amount of clarity. We’ll be working more with these techniques in the future, but Sól is where they started for us. Supermassive has been a huge creative inspiration to us over the years, and a great place to develop new reverb algorithm concepts.”

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Along with the new algorithm, Supermassive 6 adds a new batch of 20 'Late 2026' presets, focusing on the capabilities of the new mode.

Again, Supermassive is free and it’s incredible. If you make music with a computer, you need to either download it or update your existing version at the ValhallaDSP site.

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