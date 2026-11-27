It might be Black Friday, but Olivia Rodrigo is feeling kind of blue. Following the release of the bouncy Take Me Home (4 Christmas) earlier this month, the star has now indulged her penchant for melancholy with a second festive song, the considerably more downbeat Miss This Christmas.

This B-side to Take Me Home (4 Christmas) was initially only available on the 7-inch vinyl, but has now been given an exclusive streaming home on Amazon Music. Beginning as a post-breakup piano ballad, Miss This Christmas eventually builds to a choral conclusion, but the sense of sadness never goes away.

This good news for non-subscribers who want to hear the song is that you can currently sign up to Amazon Music Unlimited for free for three months (regular price is $/£12.99 a month or $/£11.99 for Prime members). Not only will this give you access to more than 100 million songs – Miss This Christmas being one of them – but you’ll also be able to listen to all your favourite podcasts and one audiobook from Audible each month. There’s high-quality and spatial audio support, too.

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The release of Miss This Christmas follows the creative pattern set by Rodrigo’s critically acclaimed 2026 album, You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love. Written in the midst of a breakup, this has a happy A-side and a sad B-Side – “so it’s the same with the Christmas song” said Rodrigo as she gave Miss This Christmas its live debut in Nashville earlier this week

Amazon Music also has the exclusive on a special live version of Take Me Home (4 Christmas) that Rodrigo recorded for its Songline series, giving Livies another reason to take advantage of the special 3-month deal.

Amazon Amazon Music Unlimited: was $12.99 at Amazon Music Get three months of ad-free music streaming on Amazon Music for absolutely nothing. That's all your Christmas and New Year party tracks sorted, and plenty of listening still to look forward to in 2027.