“Ooh, Olivia does remixes now”: Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan fans have big expectations regarding a collab single after Pro Tools video teaser

Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan fans are convinced that the two stars could be about to release a collaboration – almost certainly a reworked version of a song from Rodrigo’s recently released third album, You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love.

The rumours stem from Rodrigo’s Instagram Story, which currently features a short video of a Pro Tools project for a currently unconfirmed song. We only get to hear the very beginning, which features a voice that sounds very much like Roan’s saying: “Ooh, Olivia does remixes now.”

Chappell Roan teases a potential collaboration with Olivia Rodrigo on her Instagram Story: “Oh Olivia does remixes now” 👀 https://t.co/ImNObYFOD0October 12, 2026

The pause button is pressed right at the moment when the beat is about to drop, but the solitary kick drum we get to hear sounds very much like the one from Expectations, You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love’s penultimate song.

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Eagle-eyed viewers will also notice the audio file labelled Jupiter, possibly a reference to the Roland synth line of that name. Expectations kicks off with a grizzled, vintage-sounding synth part, so we’ll take that as another clue.

Rodrigo has yet to get on board with the trend of pop artists following up new albums with remixed versions – Charli XCX did it with Brat, PinkPantheress did it with Fancy That, and Zara Larsson did it with Midnight Sun – though she did announce earlier this year that she’d recruited some of her favourite artists to cover songs from her debut album, Sour, which was released in 2021. The project kicked off with David Byrne singing Drivers License, her breakthrough hit, but seems to have stalled somewhat since.

A Rodrigo/Roan match-up has the potential to usurp that, though: the two artists are known to be friends – Roan has contributed backing vocals to several Rodrigo tracks in the past and they’ve also performed live together – and both have collaborated extensively with producer Dan Nigro.

Since Rodrigo uploaded her teaser, The Sun has reported that the new version of Expectations will be released this Friday, with Roan providing a new second verse. Let’s see.

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