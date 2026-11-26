Producer Trevor Horn’s discography is studded with No 1 singles, from Frankie Goes to Hollywood’s chart-dominating trio of 1984 hits to timeless classics from Yes, Seal and The Buggles.

But one song that many readers might not associate with Horn is t.A.T.u.’s All the Things She Said, a curious artifact of the early ‘00s that unexpectedly stormed charts across the globe before joining the billion-stream club more than two decades later.

Fusing anthemic electro-pop synths with an outrageously catchy vocal hook and lyrics that told a story of forbidden Sapphic romance, the song introduced Lena Katina and Julia Volkova to a global audience, making them the first Russian act in history to land a song in the US Top 40.

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Horn co-wrote and produced the duo’s breakthrough single, but as he told MusicRadar in a recent interview, the song was a tough one to get over the line: “That was a difficult track – all the big ones are difficult!” Among the obstacles faced in its creation were a manager Horn calls a “moron”, a duo that couldn’t speak a “word of English”, and the onerous task of translating their Russian lyrics for a Western audience.

All the Things She Said was based on Ya Soshla s Uma, a track that t.A.T.u. released in Russia two years prior. Spurred on by its success, Interscope Records charged Horn with turning the song into a crossover hit, but the producer was forced to “completely remake” the record without access to the original multitrack recordings.

Only adding to the difficulty was the fact that the label gave Horn no budget to work with. “I had to play all the instruments myself,” the producer told The Guardian in 2019. “My late wife said, ‘you had all these bloody guitars, time to put them to use!’”

The lyrics posed an even bigger problem. “Writing the lyrics for that song was one of the most difficult things I ever had to do,” Horn continued. He was working from a literal translation of the original Russian lyrics – “It was like, ‘yes I'm mad! I am on fire for her!’ I didn't have a clue,” he said – but knowing that Katina and Volkova’s English was less than perfect, he decided to use that to his advantage: “I knew they couldn't sing English very well, so I tried to write the lyric as if it was a translation of something: ‘I'm in serious shit, I feel totally lost’ – and it worked!”

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Then came the vocal recording. “That vocal from them is a work of art,” Horn says. “It took me and the engineer two weeks to get the lead vocal. There were times when I nearly gave up.” At one point, Horn did just that, taking a day off from the fruitless recording sessions to recuperate. “We thought, ‘we've blown it,’” he told The Guardian.

Julia Volkova and Lena Katina of t.A.T.u. performing at the Fox Billboard Bash in 2002 (Image credit: Getty Images)

During the break, Horn had a brainwave, realising that the repeated lyrics in the Russian original would be the key to the song’s chorus. “I found the way that the Russian version repeated certain words was really clever, so I changed mine the same way - ‘running through my head, running through my head.’”

Further complicating the situation was the duo’s manager, Ivan Shapovalov, who told Horn that he was too soft on them. “You’d do an hour, have a break, do another hour,” Horn said. “He said ‘you need to push!’ I said, ‘go ahead if you want’. He went in, within five minutes, both of them were crying. So I kicked him out. There’s no shortcut, you can’t bully people.”

Horn had more time for the singers themselves, though. “They were nice girls. We got on really well. They both could play the piano quite brilliantly.”

Shapovalov was also the architect of t.A.T.u.’s image and directed the song’s controversial video, which showed the pair in school uniforms kissing behind a chain-link fence. The video, filmed when both singers were under 18, prompted outrage from critics who saw its portrayal of queer teenage romance as troublingly sexualized.

“I never was a lesbian. I never was attracted to a girl... I looked at it as my role… like a movie”

While the success of All the Things She Said was initially seen as a victory for queer visibility, the song’s history is much more complicated than that. It was later revealed that not only were the duo not romantically involved, they weren’t lesbians either: their relationship and sexuality were nothing more than a marketing ploy concocted by Shapovalov. “I never was a lesbian. I never was attracted to a girl,” Katina later told The Daily Beast. “I looked at it as my role… like a movie.”

Despite the controversy, or perhaps because of it, All the Things She Said became wildly popular, spending four weeks at No 1 in the UK in early 2003 and peaking at No 20 in the Billboard Hot 100 in the US.

Last year, the song found a second life after soundtracking a pivotal scene in queer sports romance Heated Rivalry, a feature that Horn credits with pushing it north of a billion streams and launching a viral resurgence on TikTok and Instagram.

Two decades on from its release, Horn reflects on the song fondly, but he still has one complaint: “I've got a quarter publishing of that song – I should have had a half because I wrote the English lyrics!”