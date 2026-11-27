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Black Friday music deals 2026 LIVE: our expert pick of the best music gear savings for producers, guitarists, drummers, DJs and podcasters
Follow our live coverage as we hunt down the best Black Friday discounts on hardware and software for musicians and creators
Black Friday is here! Today is the best day of the year to pick up amazing deals on the gear you need to make better music. Or if you're shopping for a musician, the Black Friday music deals are your chance to save when it comes to gifting.
Myself and the team have been covering Black Friday music deals for producers and players for over 8 years now, so we know exactly where to find the best ones, whether a deal is genuine value and, because we test music-making gear year-round, crucially we know what the best products are.
If you're simply looking for where to find the biggest savings, I'll point you straight to Sweetwater where there's up to 70% off a massive range of gear. This is one of the highest levels of discounting you'll find today. Guitar Center's sale is more modest, with a 40% max discount, but the range of products and brands on offer is a little more premium.
For those of you reading from the UK or Europe, Thomann is once again the place to shop, with their Cyber Deals sale delivering up to 70% off over 1,800 products.
To help you cut through the mix, myself and MusicRadar's team of music gear nerds are handpicking the very best offers on this pages and sharing the latest savings, minute by minute. You can check out our top picks below, or head to the live section for round-the-clock coverage.
Shop Sweetwater’s Black Friday sale
Sweetwater is delivering up to 70% Black Friday savings to producers, guitar players, drummers, DJs and more, with big discounts applied across over 5,000 items from brands including Fender, PRS, Universal Audio, Focal, Focusrite, Strandberg, Alpha Theta, Native Instruments and loads more.
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⚡ Quick links
- 📈 Most popular
- Sweetwater: 70% off Black Friday
- Guitar Center: Up to 40% off
- Positive Grid: Up to 37% off
- Guitar Tricks: $99 annual sub bundle
- Thomann: Cyber Deals Sale
- 🇺🇸 US deals
- IK Multimedia: Amplitube 5 only $29.99!
- Musician's Friend: Up to 50% off sale
- Plugin Boutique: 100s of software savings
- TrueFire: All-access annual sub only $79
- Waves: Huge plugin bundle deals
- 🇬🇧 UK deals
- Gear4Music: Early Black Friday sale
🥇 Editor's picks
Guitars
Save a huge $800 on Guitar Tricks this Black Friday. Whether you're picking up a guitar for the first time or fine-tuning your skills, the best online lessons deal of the year includes one Full Year of Unlimited Access to our #1 platform, the Ultimate Beginner Bundle complete with Custom Lesson Plan, Premium Bootcamp Access and a range of jam tracks and ebooks. This would normally set you back $899, today it can be yours for $99, which is just $8.25 per month.
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UAD Select 2 Bundle:
$149, $49
Choose two eligible UAD plugins or instruments for $49, saving $100 against the bundle’s listed regular price. UA is highlighting its EMT 140 and EMT 250 reverbs as one possible pairing. A tempting opportunity to add two carefully chosen studio tools without buying an enormous collection.
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The vibe of a $4,000,000 Strat for just shy of $800? Yes please. Guitar Center has slashed $50 off the asking price of a highly rated Player II Strat dressed up to look like David Gilmour’s legendary six-figure Black Strat. Rolled fingerboard edges, stellar single-coils, and a killer look. What more could you need from a Strat? This is a limited-edition model, though, so we expect it to sell out fast.
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Another item with a gigantic discount, the PRS DGT 15 has a healthy $450 taken off the regular price, pulling it down to below a grand. Its all-tube design delivers a sweet blend of vintage tones with amazing sustain, and it's relatively light and portable for a tube combo.
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Pick up Waves Tune Real-Time, Clarity Vx, CLA-76, H-Delay and more in this limited-time collection. At $179.99 against a listed $799 MSRP, it’s around 77% off, with perpetual licences included. Existing owners can receive a lower personalised price for plugins they already have, too.
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If you're building or rebuilding a pedalboard for Black Friday, this deal on the Ernie Ball Flat Ribbon Multipack is a great way to save by buying in bulk. Working out at $5.89 per cable, it's got a variety of lengths going from 3 to 24 inches, and the cables are colored bright red to make them easy to see on stage.
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With a huge 38% reduction, Positive Grid's intuitive guitar practice tool is sitting at $99, making it one of the best value-for-money headphone amps for guitar available right now.
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Steve Vai is such a huge fan of Positive Grid’s mini practice amp that he designed his own version, complete with four presets that meet his exacting tonal standards. It also looks the part, boasting a unique burgundy tolex and mandala grille, and comes with a custom-weave burgundy cable. And, of course, it packs all the other Spark Mini features, including Bluetooth audio streaming, AI tones, app tone tweaking, and sound far bigger than its size. You can get the regular Spark Mini for $81 less, but the aesthetics and onboard tones make this our favorite edition of the award-winning mini amp so far.
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If you’ve been thinking about getting an analog synthesizer, or adding to your current collection, Moog will have surely crossed your mind. Sweetwater has reduced its semi-modular Subharmonicon synth by $100 this Black Friday, making it that bit more enticing. Already a modern cult classic, this synth is loved for its subharmonic synthesis and polyrhythmic sequencing, creating some truly wild, filthy low-end tones.
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If you’re looking to improve your performing experience, a really high-end set of in-ear monitors is a good way of doing it. You may be tempted by budget in-ears, but trust me, it’s much more important to get top-quality ones. If you can do it with a cost saving of $75, like with these UE 250s, then you have the best of both worlds and can expect to immediately up your live game.
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🔴 Live updates
LIVE: Latest Updates
Who Airs Wins
You know that moment when you're in a restaurant and you don't want to be seen to be ordering the cheapest bottle of wine so you go for the second-cheapest instead? We have a similar rule with iPads (albeit one that we're sometimes happy to break).
Which is a roundabout way of saying that the best iPad for music-making could well be the iPad Air, the 'middle child' of the full-scale line-up. More expensive than the entry-level model but significantly cheaper than the Pro, it strikes a great balance between performance and affordability.
That's particularly true today, when various iPads are available at big discounts. Our pick of the Air bunch is the 11-inch M4 model, with prices starting at $649 at Walmart in the US and $645 at Amazon in the UK. That's for the 128GB model; UK users might also consider the iPad Air with 256GB of storage (great if you have a lot of music-making apps) which is currently just £740 on Amazon, down from £849.
This Walmart saving on the iPad Air M4 is a good one, but it's far from the only one on offer this Black Friday. UK users can save £100 on the same model at Amazon while, at £769, the 256GB model is also a good deal (down from £849).
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The best dollar you'll spend today?
OK, we know that we're in a cost of living crisis and you might have to remortgage your house if you want to be able to pay your energy bills this winter, but all is not lost. We're here to tell you about the genuine Black Friday bargains, and where better to start than with Universal Audio's 'one plugin for $1' deal.
Yes, it's true - you really can grab one of UA's award-winning audio processors for just single dollar, and there are plenty to choose from. Whether you want a preamp, a channel strip, a chorus, a delay or a virtual tape machine, there's never been a more affordable way to give your DAW some vintage analogue style vibe.
Sadly, you can only add one $1 plugin to your UA account, but whichever one you choose, you're unlikely to be disappointed.
Universal Audio: 1 plugin $1
This is a great deal for any producer looking to fill a gap in their plugin library. Simply head over to the Universal Audio website and take your pick of one plugin from a list of ten for just $1. Whether you need a preamp, EQ, or some essential effects like delay and chorus, everyone in the music community can benefit from this one.
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