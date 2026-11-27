Black Friday is here! Today is the best day of the year to pick up amazing deals on the gear you need to make better music. Or if you're shopping for a musician, the Black Friday music deals are your chance to save when it comes to gifting.



Myself and the team have been covering Black Friday music deals for producers and players for over 8 years now, so we know exactly where to find the best ones, whether a deal is genuine value and, because we test music-making gear year-round, crucially we know what the best products are.

If you're simply looking for where to find the biggest savings, I'll point you straight to Sweetwater where there's up to 70% off a massive range of gear. This is one of the highest levels of discounting you'll find today. Guitar Center's sale is more modest, with a 40% max discount, but the range of products and brands on offer is a little more premium.

For those of you reading from the UK or Europe, Thomann is once again the place to shop, with their Cyber Deals sale delivering up to 70% off over 1,800 products.

To help you cut through the mix, myself and MusicRadar's team of music gear nerds are handpicking the very best offers on this pages and sharing the latest savings, minute by minute. You can check out our top picks below, or head to the live section for round-the-clock coverage.

Featured offer Shop Sweetwater’s Black Friday sale

Sweetwater is delivering up to 70% Black Friday savings to producers, guitar players, drummers, DJs and more, with big discounts applied across over 5,000 items from brands including Fender, PRS, Universal Audio, Focal, Focusrite, Strandberg, Alpha Theta, Native Instruments and loads more. Preferred partner (What does this mean?) Read more Read less ▼

🥇 Editor's picks

Guitars

Save 89% ($800) Guitar Tricks lessons: was $899 now $99 at Guitar Tricks Save a huge $800 on Guitar Tricks this Black Friday. Whether you're picking up a guitar for the first time or fine-tuning your skills, the best online lessons deal of the year includes one Full Year of Unlimited Access to our #1 platform, the Ultimate Beginner Bundle complete with Custom Lesson Plan, Premium Bootcamp Access and a range of jam tracks and ebooks. This would normally set you back $899, today it can be yours for $99, which is just $8.25 per month. Read more Read less ▼

UAD Select 2 Bundle: $149 , $49

Choose two eligible UAD plugins or instruments for $49, saving $100 against the bundle’s listed regular price. UA is highlighting its EMT 140 and EMT 250 reverbs as one possible pairing. A tempting opportunity to add two carefully chosen studio tools without buying an enormous collection. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% ($127) Fender Player II Stratocaster: was $849.99 now $722.99 at Guitar Center The vibe of a $4,000,000 Strat for just shy of $800? Yes please. Guitar Center has slashed $50 off the asking price of a highly rated Player II Strat dressed up to look like David Gilmour’s legendary six-figure Black Strat. Rolled fingerboard edges, stellar single-coils, and a killer look. What more could you need from a Strat? This is a limited-edition model, though, so we expect it to sell out fast. Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% ($450) PRS DGT 15 Combo: was $1,449 now $999 at Sweetwater Another item with a gigantic discount, the PRS DGT 15 has a healthy $450 taken off the regular price, pulling it down to below a grand. Its all-tube design delivers a sweet blend of vintage tones with amazing sustain, and it's relatively light and portable for a tube combo. Read more Read less ▼

Save 26% ($21) Ernie Ball Flat Ribbon Multipack: was $79.99 now $58.99 at Sweetwater If you're building or rebuilding a pedalboard for Black Friday, this deal on the Ernie Ball Flat Ribbon Multipack is a great way to save by buying in bulk. Working out at $5.89 per cable, it's got a variety of lengths going from 3 to 24 inches, and the cables are colored bright red to make them easy to see on stage. Read more Read less ▼

Save $81 Positive Grid Spark Mini Vai: was $269 now $188 at Positive Grid Steve Vai is such a huge fan of Positive Grid’s mini practice amp that he designed his own version, complete with four presets that meet his exacting tonal standards. It also looks the part, boasting a unique burgundy tolex and mandala grille, and comes with a custom-weave burgundy cable. And, of course, it packs all the other Spark Mini features, including Bluetooth audio streaming, AI tones, app tone tweaking, and sound far bigger than its size. You can get the regular Spark Mini for $81 less, but the aesthetics and onboard tones make this our favorite edition of the award-winning mini amp so far. Read more Read less ▼

Save 17% ($100) Moog Subharmonicon: was $599 now $499 at Sweetwater If you’ve been thinking about getting an analog synthesizer, or adding to your current collection, Moog will have surely crossed your mind. Sweetwater has reduced its semi-modular Subharmonicon synth by $100 this Black Friday, making it that bit more enticing. Already a modern cult classic, this synth is loved for its subharmonic synthesis and polyrhythmic sequencing, creating some truly wild, filthy low-end tones. Read more Read less ▼