When it comes to audio interfaces , there are few brands better loved than Focusrite. Its range covers everything from pro-level gear to beginner-friendly units. My very first audio interface was a Focusrite, and I’m still a big fan today. With savings of up to $120 across a bunch of Focusrite interfaces at Sweetwater this Cyber Weekend , it’s the perfect opportunity to dive in for less.

The discounts are primarily across the Scarlett range, which we consider a benchmark for modern recording at home. The lineup covers everything from small two-in/two-out interfaces up to fully fledged, studio-ready hardware with enough inputs to record a drum kit. Whatever scale of interface you're looking for, there are some very tempting discounts out there in the Black Friday music deals .

Focusrite Interfaces: Up to $120 off

Sweetwater has dropped the price on a number of its Focusrite audio interfaces, including our top-rated model, the Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 4th Gen. If you're looking to start recording, or want to upgrade to an interface with a few more ins and outs, there's a Focusrite interface waiting for you at Sweetwater, now with up to $120 off until December 9.

Across the Black Friday weekend, it's easy to get distracted by discounts being thrown at you left, right, and center. Sometimes products are discounted for a reason; they're not all that special. I’ve been testing studio gear and covering deals for a long time now, and this price drop from Sweetwater on Focusrite's famously brilliant stable of interfaces is exactly the sort of deal I’d look for. Class-leading products, now at an even better price.

I’ve picked out my favorite discounted interfaces for you below:

Save 16% ($35) Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 4th Gen: was $224.99 now $189.99 at Sweetwater There's not much left to say about the Scarlett 2i2 4th Gen that we haven't already said at MusicRadar. Simply put, it's our favorite audio interface out there. Even at full retail price, it represents great value for money, but with $30 off, it’s an essential purchase for anyone looking to get started recording. It’s been at the top of our audio interfaces guide for over 12 months now, and is still the benchmark for home recording. Read more: Focusrite Scarlett 4th Gen review

Save 15% ($60) Focusrite Scarlett 16i16 4th Gen: was $409.99 now $349.99 at Sweetwater If you've had an audio interface for a while but are looking to upgrade, the Scarlett 16i16 is an excellent choice. For me, this is a Goldilocks audio interface. Most of the time, its two mic preamps and four additional line inputs are more than enough for home recording, such as capturing ideas and demoing. When you need to break out the big guns and get some serious recording done, though, you can pair it with an ADAT preamp unit, such as the Focusrite OctoPre, through its optical input and record up to eight more channels of audio. It really does it all. I used this setup for a number of years and can confirm it produces great band recordings.

Save 16% ($120) Focusrite Scarlett 18i20 4th Gen: was $769.99 now $649.99 at Sweetwater In terms of outright savings on audio interfaces, the biggest of the lot is the huge $120 discount on the Scarlett 18i20. This is the Scarlett for anybody looking for an interface that can handle just about anything you can throw at it. It has eight mic preamps, with ADAT and S/PDIF inputs to take that up by a further ten channels, two headphone outputs, MIDI in and out, a built-in talkback mic, and a number of other tricks up its sleeve. If you have this piece of gear, you've got yourself an impressive home studio, ready to go – and it's pretty hard to say that about any other interface at this price point. Read more: Focusrite Scarlett 18i20 4th Gen review

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