Beach Boy Mike Love has died, aged 85, his publicist confirmed this morning. In a statement, Katie Altman said: “With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family.”

"An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians. We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music, and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans."

The Beach Boys cancelled multiple planned shows this year, as Love’s health deteriorated. In June, he revealed he was recovering from COVID and bronchitis, but no cause of death has been confirmed.

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Love had co-writing credits on over 100 Beach Boys songs, including the lyrics for the band’s very first song, Surfin’, and he had a hand in many of the band’s ‘60s classics, including timeless hits such as Good Vibrations, California Girls, I Get Around, Fun, Fun, Fun, Help Me, Rhonda, and Wouldn't It Be Nice.

Tributes are pouring in today. Al Jardine, now the last surviving founding Beach Boy, wrote simply, "RIP Mike Love Sending condolences to his wife Jacquelyne, family, friends and fans everywhere".

Carnie Wilson, daughter of Brian Wilson, who passed away last year called Love "an amazing writer", and said, "Daddy loved you and he cherished the songs you wrote together...

"I hope you are up in heaven singing with your three first Cousins... My Daddy Brian and my Uncles Carl & Dennis. Billy too."

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John Stamos, who collaborated and performed with the Beach Boys for over four decades, shared his own portrait of the star (below), writing, "Tonight, I’ll cry myself to sleep. I can’t remember the last time I did that. I’ve spent so much of my life celebrating the joy that he brought. Now I’m realizing that the deeper the joy, the deeper the sorrow. It’s been a privilege to have loved someone enough to hurt this much