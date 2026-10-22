“I got to see him last Sunday and I don’t even know why but I told him I loved him”: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Tim McGraw lead tributes for Nashville stalwart John Anderson, who has died, aged 71

Tributes have been coming in for the country music singer John Anderson, who died yesterday, aged 71.

The news was broken by his family on social media. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and best friend."



They continued: “To the world, he was a gifted country music singer whose voice and songs touched countless lives. To us, he was so much more. He was the heart of our family, the one who made us laugh, loved us fiercely, and made every ordinary moment feel special. We are completely heartbroken.”

No cause of death has been given as yet.

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“I am completely heartbroken by his passing,” wrote Tim McGraw, who said that he had spoken with Anderson at the Country Music Hall of Fame ceremony in Nashville just last week. “There will never be a stylist in music, any music, that was so defining as his. It’s just devastating. All of our love goes out to his family and the country music community. He was and is one of the defining voices in country music.”

Writing on Instagram, Blake Shelton said: “I am sick and I am stunned. But I am a very lucky man. I got the opportunity to find out that my hero wasn’t just the guy I hoped he’d be. He was so much more than that. John was my friend. I got to see him last Sunday and I don’t even know why but I told him I loved him. That is what fills my heart in this moment. My love and prayers go out to John’s family. This one really hurts.”

Meanwhile, another country stalwart Reba McEntire, said of Anderson: "One of my favourite people in this business. I sure will miss you, John. Love you and your music always." Rather more surprisingly, Gwen Stefani put her own thoughts about Anderson on social media, saying: "We loved him!! His music is part of our family's hearts forever!! Gx."

Though his records rarely troubled the main Billboard charts, Anderson was highly regarded within country music. His career probably peaked in the 1980s and early 1990s and he chalked up five Billboard country chart Number Ones during that time, including Wild And Blue, Black Sheep, Straight Tequila Night and Money In The Bank. He was belatedly inducted into the Country Hall Of Fame in 2024.