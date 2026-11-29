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Black Friday music deals 2026 LIVE: our expert pick of the best music gear savings for producers, guitarists, drummers, DJs and podcasters
Cyber Weekend is drawing to a close, and these are the best deals for musician's still live right now
As the end of Cyber Weekend draws near, we're quickly reaching the summit of the Black Friday music deals. We're expecting many sales to end today, with retailers switching to Cyber Monday messaging at the end of the day. It means it might be your last chance to pick up certain deals before they're gone forever.
If you're simply looking for where to find the biggest savings, I'll point you straight to Sweetwater, where there's up to 70% off a massive range of gear. This is one of the highest levels of discounting you'll find today. Guitar Center's sale is more modest, with a 40% max discount, but the range of products and brands on offer is a little more premium.
For those of you reading from the UK or Europe, Thomann is once again the place to shop, with their Cyber Deals sale delivering up to 70% off over 1,800 products.
To help you cut through the mix, myself and MusicRadar's team of music gear nerds are handpicking the very best offers on this pages and sharing the latest savings, minute by minute. You can check out our top picks below, or head to the live section for round-the-clock coverage.
Shop Sweetwater’s Black Friday sale
Sweetwater is delivering up to 70% Black Friday savings to producers, guitar players, drummers, DJs and more, with big discounts applied across over 5,000 items from brands including Fender, PRS, Universal Audio, Focal, Focusrite, Strandberg, Alpha Theta, Native Instruments and loads more.
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- 📈 Most popular
- Sweetwater: 70% off Black Friday
- Guitar Center: Up to 40% off
- Positive Grid: Up to 37% off
- Guitar Tricks: $99 annual sub bundle
- Thomann: Cyber Deals Sale
- 🇺🇸 US deals
- IK Multimedia: Amplitube 5 only $29.99!
- Musician's Friend: Up to 50% off sale
- Plugin Boutique: 100s of software savings
- TrueFire: All-access annual sub only $79
- Waves: Huge plugin bundle deals
- 🇬🇧 UK deals
- Gear4Music: Early Black Friday sale
🥇 Editor's picks
Guitars
Save a huge $800 on Guitar Tricks this Black Friday. Whether you're picking up a guitar for the first time or fine-tuning your skills, the best online lessons deal of the year includes one Full Year of Unlimited Access to our #1 platform, the Ultimate Beginner Bundle complete with Custom Lesson Plan, Premium Bootcamp Access and a range of jam tracks and ebooks. This would normally set you back $899, today it can be yours for $99, which is just $8.25 per month.
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UAD Select 2 Bundle:
$149, $49
Choose two eligible UAD plugins or instruments for $49, saving $100 against the bundle’s listed regular price. UA is highlighting its EMT 140 and EMT 250 reverbs as one possible pairing. A tempting opportunity to add two carefully chosen studio tools without buying an enormous collection.
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The vibe of a $4,000,000 Strat for just shy of $800? Yes please. Guitar Center has slashed $127 off the asking price of a highly rated Player II Strat dressed up to look like David Gilmour’s legendary six-figure Black Strat. Rolled fingerboard edges, stellar single-coils, and a killer look. What more could you need from a Strat? This is a limited-edition model, though, so we expect it to sell out fast.
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Another item with a gigantic discount, the PRS DGT 15 has a healthy $450 taken off the regular price, pulling it down to below a grand. Its all-tube design delivers a sweet blend of vintage tones with amazing sustain, and it's relatively light and portable for a tube combo.
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Pick up Waves Tune Real-Time, Clarity Vx, CLA-76, H-Delay and more in this limited-time collection. At $179.99 against a listed $799 MSRP, it’s around 77% off, with perpetual licences included. Existing owners can receive a lower personalised price for plugins they already have, too.
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If you're building or rebuilding a pedalboard for Black Friday, this deal on the Ernie Ball Flat Ribbon Multipack is a great way to save by buying in bulk. Working out at $5.89 per cable, it's got a variety of lengths going from 3 to 24 inches, and the cables are colored bright red to make them easy to see on stage.
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With a huge 38% reduction, Positive Grid's intuitive guitar practice tool is sitting at $99, making it one of the best value-for-money headphone amps for guitar available right now.
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Steve Vai is such a huge fan of Positive Grid’s mini practice amp that he designed his own version, complete with four presets that meet his exacting tonal standards. It also looks the part, boasting a unique burgundy tolex and mandala grille, and comes with a custom-weave burgundy cable. And, of course, it packs all the other Spark Mini features, including Bluetooth audio streaming, AI tones, app tone tweaking, and sound far bigger than its size. You can get the regular Spark Mini for $81 less, but the aesthetics and onboard tones make this our favorite edition of the award-winning mini amp so far.
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If you’ve been thinking about getting an analog synthesizer, or adding to your current collection, Moog will have surely crossed your mind. Sweetwater has reduced its semi-modular Subharmonicon synth by $100 this Black Friday, making it that bit more enticing. Already a modern cult classic, this synth is loved for its subharmonic synthesis and polyrhythmic sequencing, creating some truly wild, filthy low-end tones.
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If you’re looking to improve your performing experience, a really high-end set of in-ear monitors is a good way of doing it. You may be tempted by budget in-ears, but trust me, it’s much more important to get top-quality ones. If you can do it with a cost saving of $75, like with these UE 250s, then you have the best of both worlds and can expect to immediately up your live game.
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Arturia's MicroFreak has become one of the most popular budget synths going since it launched in 2019, but this Cyber Weekend, this freaky little number just got even more affordable. Guitar Center has knocked $100 off the limited-edition MicroFreak Stellar, which is essentially the same synth decked out in an all-black, space-themed finish.
The same weird and wonderful hybrid synth as the standard MicroFreak, this intergalactic limited-edition version is $100 less than the regular model – and just as much fun.
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MicroFreak is probably the most versatile synthesizer you're going to get at this price point. Don't be fooled by its compact size: this is an instrument with a huge amount of depth under the hood.
Equipped with a grand total of 22 oscillator engines – having received some regular TLC from Arturia since launch – it can do everything from virtual analogue and wavetable to granular and physical modelling synthesis, producing a diverse assortment of sounds that can be further shaped using its state-variable analogue filter, modelled after the classic Oberheim SEM. That's not to mention the quirky touch-capacitive keyboard with polyphonic aftertouch, or the dual sequencers with parameter automation and 'Spice & Dice' randomization.
My favourite thing about MicroFreak is how it packages all of its many sonic capabilities in something that's accessible, intuitive and fun to use. There's enough inside to surprise even the most seasoned synthesist, but it's approachable enough for beginners too.
Out of Kontrol
If you're after a keyboard with top-shelf hardware, deep software integration and premium features that you won't find on cheaper options, then Native Instruments Kontrol S49 would make an excellent choice.
This Cyber Weekend, it would make an even better choice. Sweetwater has cut the S49 Mk3 to $439 – over 40% off the list price – and is giving away a free copy of Komplete 26 Standard with every purchase. That bundle usually goes for $549 on its own, which means the software you're getting for free is worth more than the actual keyboard. That's the kind of maths that I like.
A $310 discount on NI's flagship 49-key controller would be a good enough deal on its own, but with Komplete 26 Standard thrown in – a massive bundle of instruments and effects usually worth $549 – it's unmissable. At $1298 worth of hardware and software for only $439, this is the best MIDI controller deal I've seen all Cyber Weekend.
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So what does that $439 get you? For a start, the semi-weighted TP/90 Fatar keybed with polyphonic aftertouch. This means each of the S49's keys responds to pressure on its own, opening up all sorts of expressive possibilities: you can add vibrato to a single note in a chord or map each key's pressure to a reverb send, for example. There's also a large, high-resolution color display, eight assignable knobs, a touch strip and NI's Light Guide, which lights up the keys to show scales.
Where the S49 really shines, though, is software integration. Load up any NKS-compatible software instrument and its key parameters will map to the keyboard's controls instantly, appearing in all of their full-color glory on that generously-sized display. That's where Komplete 26 Standard comes in, with more than 80 instruments and effects – including Kontakt 8, Massive X, Absynth 6, Guitar Rig 7 Pro and more than 70 expansion packs – all designed to work with this keyboard.
Our pick of the Roland V-Drums deals this Cyber Weekend
All the sonic and expressive power of Roland's flagship e-kits is now available to mortals, thanks to the deployment of its high-end core sound engine throughout the range.
That's what makes these two e-drum deals some of the best bang-for-buck we've ever seen...
The Roland TD316 hits the sweet spot between price and features when it comes to Roland's latest electronic drum sets.
With the same expressive, detailed, multi-layered and multi-mic'd sound engine you find in the flagship Roland kits costing thousands more, you can be confident you're getting the best module sounds available. It features a colour screen, wireless connectivity, Roland Cloud compatibility for sound expansions plus there are additional ports for adding extra pads - including Roland's brilliant digital hi-hat, snare or ride cymbal.
Now's your chance to bag an absolute steal of a deal, giving you the best features available to electronic drummers, from the leading name in the game.
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If $1,500 is your absolute ceiling, you can still secure a great deal on most of the features of the TD316, with $200 off the TD313. It's powered by the same V31 module, so you're getting all the same great sounds and connectivity, just with a different pad configuration.
Here, the hi-hat is controlled by a separate pedal, the cymbal and tom pads are smaller, and you only get one crash cymbal.
The TD316 deal above offers better value, but this offer saves $200 on the original price, and is another $200 less than the TD316's dicsounted price to boot.
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Nearly $700 off a Teenage Engineering classic? Or how about a Walmart bargain?
If there's one criticism that's consistently levelled at Teenage Engineering, it's usually about the price of some of the irredeemably hipster Swedish firm's instruments. So when there's any kind of sale on its more premium items, we tend to get very excited indeed.
This Cyber Weekend, our favourite Teenage Engineering synth, the OP-XY, has taken a heavy reduction at Sweetwater. A juicy discount like this doesn't come around that often, so don't miss out.
Take advantage of this rare discount on the OP-XY. Nearly $700 off is definitely worth shouting about and taking advantage of. Since the latest OS update, the black groovebox is more versatile than ever before, with the addition of a drum synth and makes this deal even more enticing.
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Oh, and just in case the OP-XY is still a little out of your budget at $1,609, then Walmart has you covered...
You've seen it all over YouTube, and now it's time to get in on the FM-1 action yourself. For just $44, you get a 6-operator FM synth, but start exploring all of the alternative firmware options and you'll quickly realise that there's far more to this little machine than meets the eye...
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Looking for free plugins this Black Friday?
While every musician expects steep software discounts during the Black Friday plugin deals, the sales are also a prime opportunity to score studio tools without spending anything. Between tracking down the usual discounts on popular plugins, we’ve been hunting for the freebies that actually deserve a spot in your DAW.
To save you some time, we put together a rundown of the best free plugins currently up for grabs during Cyber Weekend. Check it out here>>
11 free plugins for Black Friday
The best deal on the best studio headphones
You're serious about your mix, correct? Then you want to be hearing it accurately. This is what you need to know if you're recording or mixing with cans...
And while you're here, it's worth noting that this US deal on Sennheiser's outstanding HD 490s - the #1 pick in our best studio headphones guide, no less - is still up for grabs.
#1 choice in our studio headphones buyers' guide. Need we say more? Ok, then... Flawless sonic detail, top-end components, superbly comfortable and specifically designed for pro-level audio work.
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The plus pack adds a 3m cable, an extra headband pad, and a hard carry case - all handy additions, and yours at a 20% discount right now.
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How to buy an audio interface
You know you want an audio interface, and you've seen there are plenty of bargains out there right now, but given the massive range of magic boxes on offer, do you know what your key requirements are?
If not, watch this, and you suddenly will...
Ready to dive deeper? Then checkout...
* The best budget audio interfaces
* The best audio interfaces, full stop
Still here? Then you could do a lot worse than these Focusrite deals today
... including, first up, the mighty Scarlett 2i2 4th Gen, our #1 overall audio interface pick.
There's not much left to say about the Scarlett 2i2 4th Gen that we haven't already said at MusicRadar. Simply put, it's our favorite audio interface out there. Even at full retail price, it represents great value for money, but with $30 off, it’s an essential purchase for anyone looking to get started recording. It’s been at the top of our audio interfaces guide for over 12 months now, and is still the benchmark for home recording.
Read more: Focusrite Scarlett 4th Gen review
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If you've had an audio interface for a while but are looking to upgrade, the Scarlett 16i16 is an excellent choice. For me, this is a Goldilocks audio interface. Most of the time, its two mic preamps and four additional line inputs are more than enough for home recording, such as capturing ideas and demoing. When you need to break out the big guns and get some serious recording done, though, you can pair it with an ADAT preamp unit, such as the Focusrite OctoPre, through its optical input and record up to eight more channels of audio. It really does it all. I used this setup for a number of years and can confirm it produces great band recordings.
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In terms of outright savings on audio interfaces, the biggest of the lot is the huge $120 discount on the Scarlett 18i20. This is the Scarlett for anybody looking for an interface that can handle just about anything you can throw at it. It has eight mic preamps, with ADAT and S/PDIF inputs to take that up by a further ten channels, two headphone outputs, MIDI in and out, a built-in talkback mic, and a number of other tricks up its sleeve. If you have this piece of gear, you've got yourself an impressive home studio, ready to go – and it's pretty hard to say that about any other interface at this price point.
Read more: Focusrite Scarlett 18i20 4th Gen review
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Good afternoon/morning/whatever, everyone!
Have you grabbed yourself a Black Friday bargain yet? If not, we're here to bring the best of the still-live and breaking savings as we trundle relentlessly on to Cyber Monday. And if so, keep your eyes on this page for more massive reductions.
Let's kick off with a couple of the highlights so far this year...
$500 off the polysynth of your dreams
Muse felt like a bit of a departure from Moog's heritage when we first saw it land a couple of years ago. First impressions were that it seemed a bit more Roland-like in its appearance. Any notion that this polysynth wasn't Moog enough was soon dispelled as soon as you fired up the eight voices of Asheville-designed sonic beauty.
🇺🇸 US Moog Muse deal
This is probably the best deal on a flagship polysynth you'll see this Black Friday, so now is the time to smash that piggy bank and finally take the plunge on the centrepiece synth you've always wanted.
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I could wax lyrical on how good Moog synths are, with their rich heritage and unmistakable sound, but the proof is in the pudding. Don't take my word for it; let Muse do the talking. Check out the factory preset tour below and you'll get it.
See what I mean? It sounds so rich and capable of taking on most sound design tasks. Now just imagine how good it feels. Hearing someone else play it is one thing, but feeling the punch and power under your fingertips really is something else.
Don't be put off by the apparent lack of effects on something so expensive either. The Diffusion Delay is a digital diamond in the analogue rough. It's so characterful that it makes up for a synth at this price having just a single effect module.
Go get your Muse at Amazon and save $500, now at a cool $2,499
🇬🇧 UK Moog Muse deal
Now, for those of you synthesizer-loving types who don't live in the US, have no fear, because Thomann is coming to the rescue with a cracking offer. Not only can you save over £400 on this polysynth, the German retailer is also throwing in a Moog MF-109S Saturator effects plugin for good measure. Now that is a tantalising offer altogether.
It's one thing to save big on a flagship polysynth like Muse, but throwing in a free MoogerFooger saturation plugin, worth
£79 £26 is just the cherry on top. You can claim this free offer of a Moog MF-109S with your Muse purchase up to the end of December 2026.
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My neighbour threatened to call the police over my drumming noise...
... and this ultra-quiet Roland e-kit is nearly 20% off for Black Friday and would have solved the problem.
We’ve never had it so good as drummers, and it’s undeniable that electronic drum sets have leapt forward in recent years, but there’s still a hurdle for some: noise. Roland’s VQD106 tackles this problem, to the extent that Roland confidently claims it’s the quietest electronic drum set in the world. Now, in one of the best Black Friday electronic drum set deals we've seen so far, you can get your hands on one for $380 less at Guitar Center, that’s a saving of 19%.
If noise is your biggest reservation when it comes to investing in an e-kit, Roland VQD (V-Drums Quiet Design) drums utilise special pad technology to dramatically reduce the acoustic noise in (and outside of) the room. Take a read of our 4.5-star VQD106 review and you'll quickly learn that it's not just a marketing gimmick. This kit also benefits from the fab TD-07 module which comes loaded with great sounds and Bluetooth audio for jamming.
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If you’re not familiar with the Roland VQD concept, here’s a brief overview. It stands for V-drums Quiet Design and features a host of solutions designed to combat the inherent noise that comes with playing an electronic kit.
“Wait, I thought electronic drums were way quieter than acoustic drums anyway?”. They are, but we’re not talking about the intentional sound of booming kick drums, cracking snares and ear-piercing cymbals - those, are of course taken care of by headphones.
The noise associated with electronic drums comes from vibrations. Mesh heads go some way to reducing this, but as anyone who has heard an electronic drum kit being played in an adjacent room will attest, they’re definitely still capable of disturbing the peace of your housemates, and neighbours.
That’s because the thud from a kick drum or hi-hat pedal, as well as the vibrations from pads travelling through the stand they’re mounted on find their way directly to your floor. From here, they have the potential to resonate throughout the frame of your room, walls, and - as my former neighbour once informed me while threatening to call the police - beyond.
Roland’s antidote hinges on decoupling as many parts of the kit as possible, minimising the travel of vibrations and instead stopping them in their tracks before they become a problem.
Throw in Roland’s Noise Eater stand and pedal bases, and you can see that this isn’t just marketing hype, Roland has gone all-out to ensure that the VQD does genuinely solve a problem.
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