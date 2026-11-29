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Move it Move it By Matt Mullen

To infinity and beyond! (Image credit: Arturia) Arturia's MicroFreak has become one of the most popular budget synths going since it launched in 2019, but this Cyber Weekend, this freaky little number just got even more affordable. Guitar Center has knocked $100 off the limited-edition MicroFreak Stellar, which is essentially the same synth decked out in an all-black, space-themed finish. Save 29% ($100) Arturia MicroFreak Stellar: was $349 now $249 at Guitar Center The same weird and wonderful hybrid synth as the standard MicroFreak, this intergalactic limited-edition version is $100 less than the regular model – and just as much fun. Read more Read less ▼ MicroFreak is probably the most versatile synthesizer you're going to get at this price point. Don't be fooled by its compact size: this is an instrument with a huge amount of depth under the hood. Equipped with a grand total of 22 oscillator engines – having received some regular TLC from Arturia since launch – it can do everything from virtual analogue and wavetable to granular and physical modelling synthesis, producing a diverse assortment of sounds that can be further shaped using its state-variable analogue filter, modelled after the classic Oberheim SEM. That's not to mention the quirky touch-capacitive keyboard with polyphonic aftertouch, or the dual sequencers with parameter automation and 'Spice & Dice' randomization. My favourite thing about MicroFreak is how it packages all of its many sonic capabilities in something that's accessible, intuitive and fun to use. There's enough inside to surprise even the most seasoned synthesist, but it's approachable enough for beginners too. By Matt Mullen