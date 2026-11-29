Welcome to Day 3 of the Black Friday plugin deals, where myself and the MusicRadar team are bringing you all the biggest and best discounts on music production software, and it's LIVE!

If you want the biggest selection of plugins to choose from, my favourite sale is over at Plugin Boutique. The Black Friday deals are in full swing already, with a staggering up to 96% off available.

There's plenty of great value buys out there at the moment, and I particularly like the look of this awesome value bundle with 40 plugins worth $2,039.46 for just $69. Black Friday means free plugins, too, and Waves have just launched their brand new Rogue Pre-Focus preamp plugin completely free of charge. With six flavours of modeled analogue saturation on tap, it's a great tool for giving a lifeless track some of that je nai se quoi.

We'll be keeping this page updated throughout the Cyber Weekend sales, so make sure to check back regularly for the very best deals on plugins.

If you want a quick link to the hottest plugin deals right now, here's what I recommend you go check out:

If you already know what you're looking for, here are some links to all the Black Friday sales that are live right now:

Black Friday plugin deals: Editor's picks

Waves Rogue Pre-Focus: Free!

Rogue Pre-Focus gives you six rare analogue preamp emulations for absolutely zero investment. I got hands-on with it ahead of release, and it’s a great little tool for living up a track that’s missing a bit of oomph. The interface is super easy to use, and there are enough variations that you’ll find use for them on a variety of sources, whether you’re increasing the weight of a kick or smoothing out a spiky guitar or synth.

UAD Mixtape: 10 plugins for $99

This bundle deal lets you pick ten of your most wanted Universal Audio plugins, all for the low price of just $99. It includes some amazing plugins like the Empirical Labs EL8 Distressor, API Vision Channel Strip, SSL 4000 G Bus Compressor, Manley Massive Passive EQ, and loads more, so if you need to stock up, this is the place to do it.

Waves Free Plugin Bundle: at Waves Audio Affiliate Program Waves Free Plugin Bundle: 9 plugins $0

If you want to score some free plugins this Black Friday, check out the Waves free plugin bundle. It includes 9 plugins with an EQ, compressor, convolution reverb, amp simulator, synthesizer, distortion plugin, and loads more. Ideal for those just getting started in music production, it's another great free Black Friday plugin deal you should pick up right now.

Save 50% ($350) Arturia V Collection 11 Pro: was $699 now $349 at Plugin Boutique If you need a suite of software synths with the ultimate in versatility, this deal on the Arturia V Collection 11 Pro will have you covered no matter what style of music you make. With 45 different virtual instruments and a massive 50% discount at Plugin Boutique, it’s well worth the entry price.

FabFilter: Save up to 33%

FabFilter's mixing tools and creative effects are rightly prized by many pro producers. The company's varied bundles offer good value anyway, and with up to 33% off, they are a good way to round out your plugin library.

Save 87% ($130) SSL Native Channel Strip 2: was $149 now $19 at Plugin Boutique This is something I've already bought for Black Friday. I love SSL channel strips for their clear layout and intuitive sound shaping. It gives you everything you need to lay an awesome foundation for the tracks in your mix, allowing you to EQ, compress/expand, and gate without switching between different plugins. At just $19 in the Black Friday sale, it's an absolute bargain.

Save £71 Baby Audio Crystalline: was £75 now £4 at Plugin Boutique This might be the best 'impulse buy' deal we've seen this weekend. Baby Audio's Crystalline is a modern-sounding algorithmic reverb. It has a slick, easy to use interface and a generous amount of presets, capable of everything from subtle Lexicon style reverb to more extreme and creative tones. A potential impulse buy bargain at just £4.

Save 47% ($70.99) UAD Spark Studio: was $149.99 now $79 at Universal Audio Including over 65 plugins with more being added all the time, this deal on UAD Spark Studio is a great one for producers taking their first steps. It gives you access to every plugin you'll ever need when crafting a mix, allowing you to experiment with those that best suit your workflow. Normally priced at just shy of $150, it's down to $79 in the Black Friday sale. Superb value.

Save $100 Sonarworks SoundID Reference: was $249 now $149 at Sweetwater The last word in both room and headphone calibration, Sonarworks SoundID Reference applies a calibration profile to your monitoring output, optimising it for perfectly-balanced listening

Save 50% ($100) Arturia Pigments 7: was $199 now $99 at Plugin Boutique Save $100 on Arturia’s versatile software synth in Plugin Boutique’s Black Friday sale. With six synthesis types, drag-and-drop modulation, effects, and creative sequencing, Pigments 7 offers plenty for producers who enjoy building their own sounds. The offer runs until November 29.

Save 85% ($170) IK Multimedia AmpliTube 5: was $199.99 now $29.99 at IK Multimedia IK Multimedia’s AmpliTube 5 is a strong contender for the last word in digital amp modelling software. Not only are its amp models a three-dimensional delight, but you can practically capture them in three dimensions too, with mic models and virtual placement thereof. It’s a digital studio like no other, and it’s just $29.99 for a limited time. A frankly gratuitous 85% discount on one of the pre-eminent guitar amp modelling studios; a particularly hard Black Friday deal to turn down.

🆓 Free plugins

Waves Rogue Pre-Focus: Free!

Rogue Pre-Focus gives you six rare analogue preamp emulations for absolutely zero investment. I got hands-on with it ahead of release, and it’s a great little tool for living up a track that’s missing a bit of oomph. The interface is super easy to use, and there are enough variations that you’ll find use for them on a variety of sources, whether you’re increasing the weight of a kick or smoothing out a spiky guitar or synth.

Save 100% ($9) Scaler Detector: was $9 at Plugin Boutique If you’ve ever found yourself confounded by music theory or struggling to work out what key a song is in, Scaler Detector is an awesome free tool you can pick up for nothing. You can play your lick or chord progression into it, or just ask it to examine a loop or bit of audio in order to work out what notes and chords are used and what the overall key is. Normally $9, you can bag it for zero dollars at Plugin Boutique.

Plugin Boutique: 400+ free plugins!

If you're looking for free stuff, there's an excellent selection available at Plugin Boutique. With 401 free plugins available (yes, I counted them) there's a mixture of full plugins, trials, lite versions, and utility software all available for the low price of absolutely nothing. You'll need to take a proper hard look through to find the best stuff, but it's a great way to save even more money in Black Friday season.

Waves Free Plugin Bundle: at Waves Audio Affiliate Program Waves Free Plugin Bundle: 9 plugins $0

If you want to score some free plugins this Black Friday, check out the Waves free plugin bundle. It includes 9 plugins with an EQ, compressor, convolution reverb, amp simulator, synthesizer, distortion plugin, and loads more. Ideal for those just getting started in music production, it's another great free Black Friday plugin deal you should pick up right now.

Save 100% ($99) AIR Vocal Distortion: was $99 at airmusictech.com If you want to add some life to a boring vocal recording, this free AIR Vocal Distortion plugin will help. Lightly saturate to bring the track out in the mix, tame the sharp edges, or just completely destroy your vocal as a creative effect. The separate high- and low-pass filters are super useful for ensuring you only hit certain parts of the frequency spectrum. You can grab it at Plugin Boutique, but only for a limited time.

Save 100% ($15.69) Sonic Academy JU-60: was $15.69 at sonicacademy.com Another plugin that requires you to submit your email, Sonic Academy’s JU-60 chorus emulation faithfully recreates the sound of the chorus section in the Juno-60. It gives you analogue warmth and a lush, vintage-style modulation that will work great on a wide variety of instruments in your mix.

Valhalla DSP Supermassive: Free reverb

I use the Valhalla DSP Supermassive all the time if I want to get a really gargantuan reverb tone in my mix. It's a classic free plugin that's well worth picking up if you don't have it already, with intuitive controls and some absolutely barmy presets that throw your sources past the event horizon in a black hole of cavernous sound.

iZotope Vocal Doubler: Free vocal plugin

This one is actually available year-round, but if you’re on the hunt for free plugins I can highly recommend iZotope’s Vocal Doubler. It’s a great way to add that subtle depth you get from multiple vocal takes when you’ve only got a single take to work with. The super clean UI makes it really easy to use, and you can add stereo separation or more variation between the real take and the simulated one.

Kiloheartz Essentials: 35 free plugins

The KiloHeartz Essentials Bundle is insane value for money, and perfect for producers who are just taking up the craft for the first time. Featuring a full 35 totally free plugins, it covers everything from EQs, compressors, delays, reverbs, transient shapers, filters, and pretty much any other type of plugin. They’re super simple to use, making them great for learning your craft on and with so many available for nothing, it’s one of the best value plugin deals you can get.

Native Instruments Supercharger: Free compressor

Native Instruments’ Supercharger is a tube compression emulation that not only tames transients but adds a characterful drive to your sounds. This free version works with a single knob, making it another great one for beginners to dive into compressing sounds. I’ve found it works great on vocals and drums in particular, and the mix knob is a really handy way of doing super quick parallel compression when you don’t want to smash the life out of your tracks.

🎤 Vocal plugin deals

Save 74% ($110) Universal Audio Avalon VT-737 Tube Channel Strip: was $149 now $39 at Universal Audio Another bit of outboard gear I’m very familiar with, the Avalon BT-737 Tube Channel Strip can be characterised with a single word - clean. Seemingly no matter how hard you push it the preamps still remain incredibly transparent, delivering a glossy sheen to whatever signals you feed it. With preamp, opto-compressor, and EQ I use it a lot for vocals, but it’s versatile enough to take a shine to pretty much any instrument.

Save 90% ($179.01) Waves Clarity Vx: was $199 now $19.99 at Waves Audio Affiliate Program An AI-driven noise removal tool built for vocal isolation and cleanup. It strips background noise while keeping the voice intact, making it valuable for producers who rely on samples, field recordings or less-than-ideal takes. A genuine time saver for anyone handling spoken or sung audio.

Save 80% ($79.01) Waves DeBreath: was $99 now $19.99 at Waves Audio Affiliate Program A specialist tool that automatically removes or reduces breaths in vocal recordings. Perfect for podcasters, narration producers and vocal-heavy mixes where cleanup usually eats time. Set it, fine tune it, move on. Not glamorous, but absolutely essential once you’ve used it.

🎛️ EQ plugin deals

Save 25% ($50) FabFilter Pro-Q 4: was $199 now $149 at Plugin Boutique The one plugin I've seen in every professional studio I've been to, FabFilter's Pro-Q 4 is the industry standard for EQ. Ultra versatile with a fantastic UI and loads of clever features, it allows you to sculpt your tones exactly to your liking. A $50 discount at Plugin Boutique makes this a must-have for your surgical EQ needs.

Save 35% ($90) Oeksound Soothe 3: was $259 now $169 at Sweetwater Soothe 3 is a must-have plugin for Black Friday with its ingenious resonance suppression. It looks like an EQ, yet operates partly like a compressor, making it an initially confusing plugin. What you need to know is that it tames harsh, edgy resonances in your mix and despite appearing complex, is incredibly easy to use and see results with. It's got a huge $50 discount over at Sweetwater at the moment, making it perfect timing to get your hands on it - you'll thank me later.

Save 25% ($55) Izotope Ozone 12 Standard: was $219 now $164 at Plugin Boutique Ozone 12 allows you to master your mixes even without a multi-thousand-dollar sound system and treated room on hand. Its mastering assistant tech guides you in making the right critical mix decisions without overriding you, and it's super customizable to your specific workflow.

Save 87% ($130) SSL Native Channel Strip 2: was $149 now $19 at Plugin Boutique This is something I've already bought for Black Friday. I love SSL channel strips for their clear layout and intuitive sound shaping. It gives you everything you need to lay an awesome foundation for the tracks in your mix, allowing you to EQ, compress/expand, and gate without switching between different plugins. At just $19 in the Black Friday sale, it's an absolute bargain.

Save 34% ($101.66) LANDR Mastering Plugin PRO: was $299 now $197.34 at Plugin Boutique Whether you use this AI-powered beast as the starting point for your mastering journey, or just let it handle the whole thing, you'll be more than satisfied with its punchy results - which offer ample room for fine-tuning

Save 80% ($119.01) Waves Scheps Omni Channel: was $149 now $29.99 at Waves Audio Affiliate Program I've used the Scheps Omni Channel on pretty much every instrument at some point, whether adding a light touch of vibe or totally transforming the properties of an audio source. It's a 5-module channel strip that features preamp, EQ, de-essing, compressor, and gating, making it a proper Swiss-army knife tool for your productions. There are loads of great presets built into it that make a good starting point for beginners, and if you know your stuff, plenty of options to tweak and shape your sounds.

📉 Compression plugin deals

Save 87% ($130) SSL Native Bus Compressor 2: was $149 now $19 at Plugin Boutique One of the world's most popular bus compressors for just $19? This is one deal you shouldn't miss out on this Black Friday. The SSL bus comp sound is synonymous with so many hit records that it just feels right, whether you're sticking it on the master bus or an instrument bus.

Save 75% ($199) Sonnox Oxford Limiter: was $264 now $65 at Plugin Boutique If you want to instantly amp up your home recording efforts, you should buy this plugin right now. It's got a huge $199 reduction over at Plugin Boutique and is designed to be placed at the very end of your mix bus. The Sonnox Oxford Limiter will hugely increase the loudness and clarity of your mix without clipping. We've just bought one ourselves, and it's had an instant effect on our mixes, helping bring our tracks to life at the mixdown stage.

Save 47% ($70) Universal Audio SSL 4000 G Bus Compressor: was $149 now $79 at Universal Audio While I don’t have an actual one of these to use, it doesn’t stop me from putting the SSL 4000 G Bus Compressor on pretty much all of my productions. It works amazingly on a drum bus for adding punch, as well as on the master bus for helping add that final touch of cohesion in the mix-down phase. I love how it’s really easy to get a good sound out of it, and the built-in presets give you a strong starting point even if you’re not an expert in compression. Read more: Universal Audio SSL 4000 G Bus Compressor review

Save 80% ($119.01) Waves CLA-76: was $149 now $29.99 at Waves Audio Affiliate Program One of the all-time classic compressor plugins , Waves CLA-76 is many producers' go-to for drum busses. It can add a specific character that will make your drums sound like they're being hit harder, without drastically increasing your peak levels. It's not just viable on drums, though; it really is a Swiss-army style comp that can do the job on guitars, vocals, pianos , and pretty much anything else, so well worth picking up at this bargain price point.

Save 75% ($150) Universal Audio 1176 Collection: was $199 now $49 at Plugin Boutique Even if you already own a 76-style compressor plugin, this is one of the best Black Friday plugin deals I've ever seen. Normally retailing at $199 it's got a humongous 75% discount, taking the price down to less than your average family takeaway. Capturing all the characteristics of the original hardware units, I reach for these plugins a lot when I'm mixing.

🔁 Delay plugin deals

Save 25% ($37) FabFilter Timeless 3: was $149 now $112 at Plugin Boutique This vintage-inspired tape delay is one I actually reach for ahead of some of the more guitar-friendly alternatives in my arsenal. It’s full of warmth, flexible modulation, filter sweeps and true stereo delay. At this price, it’s a no-brainer if you want lush echoes or experimental textures.

🌌 Reverb plugin deals

Save 25% ($50) FabFilter Pro-R 2: was $199 now $149 at Plugin Boutique Expanding hugely on the original Pro-R, the mark II version of FabFilter's reverb plugin significantly ups its game. Available with a tasty $49 discount at Plugin Boutique, like FabFilter's other plugins you get loads of versatility in how you shape your tones with ducking, auto-gate, saturation, and freeze controls all built-in directly.

Save 95% (£71) Baby Audio Crystalline: was £75 now £4 at Plugin Boutique No, your eyes don't deceive you; that is Baby Audio's algorithmic reverb machine, Crystalline, with a whopping 95% off!

While Crystalline might come with a dizzying array of presets, you'll probably get the most out of it when you start playing with the easy-to-use controls. At just £4, can you afford not to take advantage of such a deal and score yourself a freebie at the same time? Thought not.

📼 Saturation plugin deals

Save 70% ($140) Soundtoys Decapitator: was $199 now $59 at Plugin Boutique One of the most popular saturation plugins in the industry, Soundtoys Decapitator is a standard in studios across the globe. Versatile enough to cover a light dusting of vibe all the way through to all-out sonic destruction, this is one plugin that should be in every producer's arsenal. A $140 discount over at Plugin Boutique makes it a fantastic early deal to take advantage of.

Save 26% ($39) FabFilter Saturn 2: was $149 now $110 at Plugin Boutique On the face of it, Saturn 2 is just a distortion plugin, but it's got so much more depth than that. The ability to distort in bands means you can affect the highs, lows, or mids of a particular source while leaving the other parts untouched. It's super useful as a utility tool as well as a stylistic one, and you can even do things like eliminate hi-hat bleed in your snare mics with the right techniques. It's a must-have for any producer doing dense mixes.

Save 90% (£79) Universal Audio Vibe Analog Machines: was £88 now £9 at Universal Audio Another absolutely crazy saving comes in the form of Vibe Analog Machines from Universal Audio at just £9 (90% off). It features 10 'Machines', saturation effects of various colours that give creators everything from "subtle tape warmth and hi-fi tube saturation to full-on distorted textures and more". For under a tenner, you can go all out on the saturation front and choose the UVI Tape Suite as your free gift.

Save 80% ($119.01) Waves Kramer Master Tape : was $149 now $29.99 at Waves Audio Affiliate Program If you've got an instrument track that just isn't quite sitting right, or you want to add some extra texture to the whole mix, Waves Kramer Master Tape is a fantastic analogue tape emulation. It adds a really punchy sound and is based on a machine that has featured on loads of classic records. There are plenty of controls for tweaking it to your exact specifications, which makes it super versatile in the mix.

Save 41% ($20) Universal Audio Oxide Tape Recorder: was $49 now $29 at Universal Audio Another plugin I use on pretty much everything, the Oxide Tape Recorder is a regular customer on my drum bus, adding punch and low end warmth to the overall kit sound. It’s super easy to use unlike an actual tape machine, meaning you can apply it effectively with a minimum of fuss. It’s great for getting that final bit of warmth onto any instrument, and is really effective used on buses to help glue everything together.

🎸 Guitar plugin deals

Save 50% Universal Audio Paradise Guitar: was $199 now $99 at Universal Audio An all-in-one solution for hardware-averse guitarists, Paradise Guitar Studio leverages Universal Audio's considerable expertise in analogue modelling to create what they're calling a virtual "dream studio", a tone-shapers' playground stuffed with more classic amps, cabs, mics, pedals and studio effects than a guitarist could ask for.

Save 85% ($170) IK Multimedia Amplitube 5: was $199.99 now $29.99 at IK Multimedia IK Multimedia's Amplitube 5 is currently a ridiculous 85% off on IK Multimedia’s official site. It’s the ultimate all-in-one package for guitar players wanting to jack into the software-production universe without compromise. If that sounds like you, then this is probably the number one thing I’d stress you to get over this weekend.

Save 77% ($99.01) Waves GTR3: was $129 now $29.99 at Waves Audio Affiliate Program A complete virtual guitar rig with amps, cabs, stomps and routing options. It delivers fast workflows and versatile tones without fuss. Whether you track guitars daily or just need a reliable all-rounder for writing, GTR3 covers a surprising range for the price.

🥁 Drum plugin deals

Save 59% ($70) Steven Slate Drums Trigger 2: was $119 now $49 at Sweetwater An ultra-powerful way to increase the punchiness of your drum recordings - or replace them entirely - Steven Slate Drums Trigger 2 is used by many pro engineers to augment their drum tracks. It's incredibly accurate bleed suppression needs to be heard to be believed, and it comes loaded with loads of great samples too. A $70 discount at Sweetwater makes it a must-have if you want to add some pro sheen to your drums.

Save 75% ($266) Modalics Bundle: was $355 now $89 at modalics.com A huge saving on this collection of top-tier drum (and a few nifty effect) plugins. Beat Scholar and MINDst Drums are the real draw here, and provide versatile control over every element of a drum performance

🎹 Instruments

Save 50% ($350) Arturia V Collection 11 Pro: was $699 now $349 at Plugin Boutique If you need a suite of software synths with the ultimate in versatility, this deal on the Arturia V Collection 11 Pro will have you covered no matter what style of music you make. With 45 different virtual instruments and a massive 50% discount at Plugin Boutique, it’s well worth the entry price.

Save 50% (£90) Native Instruments Massive XL: was £179 now £89 at Plugin Boutique Though there are tons of improvements and new features in Massive XL, it’s the Generate function that’s stolen the headlines. This is an AI model developed by NI that analyses any imported audio file and recreates it as a fully editable patch in Massive XL that can be turned into something else entirely.

Save 50% ($100) Arturia Pigments 7: was $199 now $99 at Plugin Boutique Save $100 on Arturia’s versatile software synth in Plugin Boutique’s Black Friday sale. With six synthesis types, drag-and-drop modulation, effects, and creative sequencing, Pigments 7 offers plenty for producers who enjoy building their own sounds. The offer runs until November 29.

Save 50% (£44.50) Native Instruments Super*Saw: was £89 now £44.50 at Plugin Boutique Much more than just a Native Instruments plugin with a famous producer’s name stamped on it, Super*Saw feels like a genuine collaboration that represents an extension of AG Cook’s musical personality. Capturing the high-voltage hyperpop sound design Cook experimented with on projects like Charli XCX’s Brat, the plugin takes the classic supersaw sound to new heights with its focused but versatile architecture.

Save 51% Cherry Audio Mercury-8: was $69 now $34 at Plugin Boutique Cherry Audio’s Mercury-8 could easily be the next-gen Jupiter in software. Built upon the strengths of the original, it takes this vintage classic to contemporary heights through a series of exceptional enhancements.

Save 50% (£65) Native Instruments Noire: was £129 now £64 at Plugin Boutique Noire is a lovingly sampled recreation of Nils Frahm's custom-intonated Yamaha CFX concert grand, recorded in Berlin's storied Saal 3 recording studio. Designed to capture the emotional and expressive tone that you'll find in music from neoclassical names like Nils Frahm, Olafur Arnalds and Max Richter, it features subtle sound design elements that add extra character and realism, like mechanical noises recorded inside the piano itself.

Save 20% ($100) Roland Analog Polysynth Collection: was $499 now $399 at Plugin Boutique The authentic sound of five analog giants that you’d have to pay an arm-and-a-leg for (literally, probably) are accessible for probably the cheapest price they’ve ever been. These are some truly legendary instruments, albeit in software form (I mean, in my book - that’s a pro, not a con!)

DAW deals