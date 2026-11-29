My favourite Teenage Engineering synth is on offer and I think you should buy one, even if you have to cancel Christmas to afford it
Quality or quantity? One OP-XY or 35 and a half FM-1s; the choice is yours
If there's any criticism that's levelled at Teenage Engineering's door, you can't bet your bottom dollar that it's usually about the price of some of the Swedish manufacturer's instruments.
There is no denying that some of the products aren't for everyone's wallets. So when there's any kind of sale on its more premium items, then we tend to get very excited indeed.
This Black Friday, my favourite Teenage Engineering synth, the OP-XY, has taken a heavy discount at Sweetwater and I think now is the best time to buy one. A juicy discount like this doesn't come around that often, so don't miss out.
--- We're covering the best Black Friday music deals LIVE
Take advantage of this rare discount on the OP-XY. Nearly $700 off is definitely worth shouting about and taking advantage of. Since the latest OS update, the black groovebox is more versatile than ever before, with the addition of a drum synth and makes this deal even more enticing.
The reason it's my favourite is the shift away from tape-based song arranging of the OP-1 and OP-1 Field in favour of a sequencer-based workflow. However, since its release, things have just got better with the latest OS update.
One thing that felt a little lacking when I first got to play with it was the sample-based drums on offer. It sounded great, but there was little depth there. That all changed when along came OS update 1.2.0 and, along with it, a new drum synth called Drumline and multichannel audio over USB-C.
And if you're thinking that this sort of money could buy a lot of FM-1s (35 and a half, or thereabouts), just remember, TE gear holds its value and who knows what official and unofficial firmware updates are around the corner. Not to mention the ubiquitous TE punch-in effects and performance functionality we all know and love. It's an exciting time for hardware synth owners; that's for sure.
Oh, and just in case the OP-XY is still a little out of your budget at $1,609, then Walmart has you covered...
You've seen it all over YouTube, and now it's time to get in on the FM-1 action yourself. For just $44, you get a 6-operator FM synth, but start exploring all of the alternative firmware options and you'll quickly realise that there's far more to this little machine than meets the eye...
Shop more Black Friday deals
We're covering the best Black Friday music deals LIVE
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