Travis Barker reveals reason for his mystery hospitalisation: “My arm, hand and fingers have been numb since a show I played last month"

Blink 182 man Travis Barker has revealed the reason behind his hospital stay. Turns out, it’s nothing serious.

Earlier this week, the drummer shared pictures of himself in a hospital bed in a surgical cap, being embraced by his wife Kourtney Kardashian. Blink fans were understandably concerned – Barker has, after all, been in a number of scrapes before, including surviving a plane crash in 2008 – but on this occasion it was nothing to worry about.

Barker gave an update on his Instagram Story yesterday, writing: "I had surgery yesterday. My arm, hand and fingers have been numb since a show I played last month. I did a nerve test Monday after my show and turns out I need a cubital tunnel release to fix a nerve."

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You’re probably asking ‘Where is the cubital tunnel?’ Well, cubital tunnel syndrome happens when you get a pinched nerve at the elbow, and there is numbness in the small and ring fingers. People who use their arms a lot, like drummers, of course, are particularly prone to it.

"I wanted to get ahead of it and get it over with so that I keep playing the way I play for a long time," Barker clarified in yesterday’s post. "Should be good in a few weeks."

He also posted a photo of himself and his wife, with Kardashian beaming by his bedside. “Not sure why my wife looks so happy about this," he quipped.

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Barker’s various ups and downs, which have included not only that plane crash but an addiction to painkillers and, of course, huge success with Blink-182, were detailed in a feature-length documentary earlier this year Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear.

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The band are currently between albums, although they do have European festival dates pencilled in for next summer. Barker should have well and truly recovered by then...