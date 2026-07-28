"One of the most important legacies in electronic music": inMusic donates vast collection of over 4,400 items to Bob Moog Foundation Archives

InMusic – the parent company of Moog Music – has donated an extensive collection of vintage synthesizers, prototype models, schematics and letters to the Bob Moog Foundation Archives.

The vast collection of 4,489 items includes a Fairlight CMI, a Synton System 3000 modular system, and a bench-model Minimoog Voyager prototype.

There are also letters and schematics from legendary synth pioneer Bob Moog's personal office files and effects, alongside rare product catalogues and industry magazines dating back decades.

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The donation shines a light on Moog's personal and professional life, revealing thoughts, ideas, and providing fascinating insights into his relationships with other visionaries like Wendy Carlos and Herb Deutsch through letters of correspondence.

Moog Phone Controller model PC-30 (Image credit: Bob Moog Foundation)

The Bob Moog Foundation was established in 2005 to pay tribute to the godfather of subtractive synthesis and an icon of electronic music. Moog's 1970 analogue synthesiser Minimoog is widely hailed as the most influential synth in history, sparking inspiration for a wide range of pioneering artists including Kraftwerk, Gary Numan and Parliament-Funkadelic.

The collection now consists of over 15,000 materials, preserved at the so-called 'Moogseum' in Asheville, North Carolina, where Moog lived for the final 25 years of his life.

(Image credit: Bob Moog Foundation)

"The Bob Moog Foundation serves as an essential steward of one of the most important legacies in electronic music," said Joe Richardson, President of Moog Music and Executive Vice President of inMusic. "We are proud to contribute these materials so they can be preserved and made accessible to researchers, educators, musicians, and fans."

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The foundation's executive director Michelle Moog-Koussa added: "This donation helps solidify the Bob Moog Foundation Archives as a world-class repository for Moog and electronic music history. Every donated piece helps us tell the story of Bob's complex, indelible legacy."

Visit the Moogseum's website.