"It's magical": Dhani Harrison and Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich form new band and announce debut album

Dhani Harrison, musician and son of Beatles legend George Harrison, has teamed up with renowned Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich to form a new band called Dragonflies.

The duo will release their self-titled debut album on 18 September via Dark Horse Records, the independent imprint set up by George Harrison in 1974 and revived by his son in 2020.

"People naturally assume that the son of a rich, famous person spends his days hanging out and nights going to parties. I've always been a worker - like my dad," Harrison told MusicRadar back in 2009. He's toured extensively with his band Thenewno2, composed scores for films like Beautiful Creatures, and released numerous solo projects.

Latest Videos From MusicRadar Watch full video here:

The first taste of the forthcoming Dragonflies' album — which was primarily recorded on tape at Godrich's Brixton studio — is new single Slower, a dreamy, trip-hop-esque track that speaks to core Dragonflies influences like Portishead's Beth Gibbons.

The track's release was accompanied by a striking video created by Bristol-based artistic director and animator RUFFMERCY.

Dragonflies - Slower (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Harrison and Godrich are longtime friends who first started making music together during the pandemic, when the Radiohead producer was asked for his thoughts on the project that would eventually become Harrison's 2023 record Innerstanding.

"He's a machine," Harrison said of the acclaimed producer, whose credits include pioneering Radiohead albums like OK Computer and In Rainbows, Travis' The Man Who, Beck's Sea Change and IDLES' Tangk. "He has strong opinions about what he wants to hear, and for me it's very humbling. That's why it's such a new experience."

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On the meaning behind the band's name, he added: "Dragonflies are a symbol of spiritual enlightenment. When Nigel suggested the name I was like, 'yeah, sold, done'. Whenever I see a dragonfly, it's magical."