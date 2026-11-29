When it comes to MIDI keyboards, few brands can beat Native Instruments on software integration. The company's flagship Kontrol S-Series controllers are designed to work hand-in-hand with NI's instruments and effects, and the Mk3 models are the best yet.

They aren't cheap, though. At its full price of $749, the Kontrol S49 Mk3 is admittedly a serious investment for a 49-key controller, and plenty of us would be happy with something a little less expensive – especially if you're just looking for something basic to enter MIDI notes. But if you're after a keyboard with top-shelf hardware, deep software integration and premium features that you won't find on cheap MIDI keyboards, then the S49 would make an excellent choice.

This Cyber Weekend, it would make an even better choice. Sweetwater has cut the S49 Mk3 to $439 – over 40% off the list price – and is giving away a free copy of Komplete 26 Standard with every purchase. That bundle usually goes for $549 on its own, which means the software you're getting for free is worth more than the actual keyboard. That's the kind of maths that I like.

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Save 41% ($310) Native Instruments Kontrol S49 Mk3: was $749 now $439 at Sweetwater A $310 discount on NI's flagship 49-key controller would be a good enough deal on its own. With Komplete 26 Standard thrown in – a massive bundle of instruments and effects worth $549 – it's unmissable. At $1298 worth of hardware and software for only $439, this is the best MIDI controller deal I've seen all Cyber Weekend.

So what does that $439 get you? For a start, the semi-weighted TP/90 Fatar keybed with polyphonic aftertouch. This means each of the S49's keys responds to pressure on its own, opening up all sorts of expressive possibilities: you can add vibrato to a single note in a chord or map each key's pressure to a reverb send, for example. There's also a large, high-resolution color display, eight assignable knobs, a touch strip and NI's Light Guide, which lights up the keys to show scales.

(Image credit: Native Instruments)

Where the S49 really earns its stripes, though, is software integration. Load up any NKS-compatible instrument, its key parameters will map to the keyboard's controls instantly and appear on that generously-sized display. That's where Komplete 26 Standard comes in, with more than 80 instruments and effects – including Kontakt 8, Massive X, Absynth 6, Guitar Rig 7 Pro and more than 70 expansion packs – all designed to work with this keyboard.

At $749, the Kontrol S49 Mk3 was a premium controller with a premium price tag – but at $439, with the Komplete bundle thrown in, it's an absolute bargain.

Check out our review of the Native Instruments Kontrol S61 Mk3.