Love Quiz All Around: It's MusicRadar's Quiz of the Week #32!
Flex your mind with our fun (and informative) look back at this week's hottest music news
Fingers on the buzzers… It's time for our weekly run-down of what's been happening in the world of music.
Each week, we fling 10 fiendish questions your way to test whether you've been paying attention.
It's the perfect reminder of who's been rocking what, where, and why.
Ready to get knee-deep in the hoopla? Hit that button!
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Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.
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