Who Wants To Live Forever?: It's MusicRadar's Quiz of the Week #25!
We spin back this week's hottest music news and test your musical might with 10 quick questions
Once again, it's time for Quiz of the Week, when we take a look back, pluck out 10 of our favourite stories from the past seven days, then put you to the test.
As ever, there's new gear, tall tales and classic hits to comtemplate.
Have you got what it takes to earn that perfect ten?
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Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.
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