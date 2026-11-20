It’s perhaps difficult for our 21st-century minds to grapple with just how jaw-dropping it was when Bob Dylan flouted the deep-seated traditions of the folk scene and blazed through the Newport Folk Festival toting a (whisper it…) Stratocaster. To say that many in the acoustic-committed crowd felt betrayed would be an understatement.

This crucial moment – most recently depicted in Timothée Chalamet-starring Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown – was the starkest evidence yet that Bob wasn't content to adhere to anyone's rules.

From his younger days as a burgeoning, Woody Guthrie-enthralled, folkster, Bob had grown into one of the 1960s’ most astute lyricists. His watershed albums The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan and The Times They Are a-Changin' garnered Dylan the clout to be considered one of music’s most respected voices.

But, with the divides between genres back then as fiercely fought over as the political, simply picking up an electric guitar – a totemic signifier of rock 'n' roll – was tantamount to treasonous behaviour in the eyes of the dyed-in-the-wool folkies…

“When Dylan went electric, I think one of the issues was the feeling that – wait a minute, he's gone over to the enemy,” said historian Elijah Wald in his book Dylan Goes Electric! “In 1964, the Beatles had hit. By the summer of 1965, a lot of people in the folk scene were sort of feeling like their world was threatened. Dylan had always liked rock and roll and Dylan didn't think of rock and roll as stupid music.”

Bob Dylan in the mid-1960s: “Usually, everything with me and anybody is upfront. My-life-is-an-open book sort of thing” (Image credit: Leicester Mercury/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

Dylan's pivot was presaged earlier that year by his fifth studio album, Bringing It All Back Home. Released in April of 1965, the record kicked off with the electrifying Kerouac-meets-Chuck Berry mania of Subterranean Homesick Blues. While some were thrilled by the entirely electric rock-band-backed first side, for those in Dylan's circle that considered rock 'n' roll - and its associated instruments - a lesser art form, the first shot had been fired.

Conscious of these rumblings, Dylan wasted no time and got started on his next album a mere few months later. Now with his expanded line-up firmly set, Highway 61 Revisited – one of Bob’s most revered records – was constructed with little regard for the cynics.

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As its title implied, Dylan’s new direction of travel was leading him back to the foundations of blues, albeit in loud, electric form. It was during this time that the infamous Newport Folk Festival appearance signposted to all that Bob wasn’t to be so easily pigeon-holed into a niche.

The era-defining single, Like a Rolling Stone inaugurated this new era succinctly.

But the venom that had been directed at Dylan for his choice to expand his musical playing field hadn’t been forgotten. It had, in fact, hurt Bob deeply.

It wasn’t just limited to cynical whispers and negative press in the folkies’ circulars. Bob’s former friends had been vocal about his shift away from his roots, even prior to Bringing It All Back Home. All of this reinforced Bob’s decision to pick up a Strat.

Dylan then did what he does best, writing a song that channeled his scorn for those whom he’d once called friends: Positively 4th Street.

It wasn’t just his critics' rejection of Bob's new sound that led to the song's creation. There was also a dawning realisation that many of these former idealists – who'd once lived close to Bob in the artsy community centered around West 4th Street in New York’s Greenwich Village – had proved to be just as flimsy and changeable as the politicians they criticised.

Bob felt he needed to, in his own words, “needle them.”

Bob Dylan - Positively 4th Street (Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On

Housed within a fairly typical Dylan chord structure in the key of F# major, Dylan’s chorus-free diatribe was cut during the making of Highway 61 Revisited, but was obviously something that stood apart from the rest of the record.

This acrimonious severing of ties was too important to just tuck away into the album. Tantamount to an open letter to the scene that had fostered him, it was clear that Bob felt it was time to fly the coop…

You say I let you down, ya know it's not like that

If you're so hurt, why then don't you show it?

You say you've lost your faith, but that's not where its at

You have no faith to lose, and ya know it

The most direct ire in this uncharacteristically personal song was saved for those who he knew had been talking behind his back. The same people who'd then cheerily greet him in the street with a fake smile. Why couldn’t they just admit their contempt?

You see me on the street, you always act surprised

You say "how are you?", "good luck", but ya don't mean it

When you know as well as me, you'd rather see me paralysed

Why don't you just come out once and scream it

“He could be cruel. Though I was never on the receiving end of one of his tirades, I did witness a few,” recounted Dylan’s former girlfriend Suze Rotolo (the woman pictured with Bob on the cover of The Freewheelin’…) in her autobiography A Freewheelin’ Time. “The power he was given and the changes it entailed made him lash out unreasonably, but I believe he was trying to find a balance within himself when everything was off-kilter. Some of the songs from that period, such as Positively 4th Street, give a sense of the backbiting that thrived in a hermetic environment.”

While some have pointed towards specific figures in the folk and broader music journalism world as possible targets Bob was thinking of when writing the lyric, the song is broad enough to resonate (or ‘needle’) many perceived wrong-doers.

Dylan didn't mince words on Positively 4th Street: “We didn't think the nastiness was called for, or the putting down” (Image credit: Val Wilmer/Redferns/Getty Images)

Bob’s repeated choice of ‘You’ when addressing his lyrical target was a masterstroke. By design, it meant that many of Dylan’s (somewhat self-important) former friends all suddenly began to wonder whether they were in fact the ‘You’ who the song was written about, unconsciously proving Bob's point. A young Carly Simon was taking notes…

But undoubtedly, Dylan did have a few faces particularly in mind when penning it…

As Anthony Scaduto wrote in Bob Dylan: A Biography, “[Positively 4th Street] moved a lot of temperatures up the scale. Dylan was slicing up one specific individual on the Village scene or all of them, all of his friends and former friends... Everyone in the Village wondered who the song was about, and many took it personally, and were hurt by it.”

Scaduto quotes Terri Van Ronk, the wife of folk singer Dave Van Ronk (a close friend and early mentor of Bob's) as saying, “Everybody was especially upset by the song because they felt they were the people he was talking about. We didn't think the nastiness was called for, or the putting down.”

Originally dubbed ‘Black Dally Rue’, the song was tracked during the Highway 61 Revisited sessions at New York’s Columbia Studio A, and featured Bobby Gregg on drums, Frank Owens on piano, Russ Savakus on bass and Mike Bloomfield on guitar. Undoubtedly the song’s most memorable musical hook is that ironically cheery organ riff, provided by Al Kooper.

Kooper famously had ‘gatecrashed’ the studio ahead of playing Like a Rolling Stone’s signature organ part. He applied a similar attitude to Positively 4th Street, but the bright, positive-sounding riff proved a slick counterpoint to Dylan's venomous lyric. It was an inspired choice. However, in Kooper’s view, Positively 4th Street was something of a lesser sibling to Like a Rolling Stone.

Dylan recorded Positively 4th Street during the Highway 61 Revisited sessions: “Nobody knows anything about what it’s really like to be Bob Dylan” (Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Although Dylan seemingly landed on Positively 4th Street’s final title via a bit of hastily-scribbled stream-of-consciousness writing (a reference to a ‘Rhetorical 3rd Street’ would morph into Positively 4th Street), it proved an apt title for a song that was very much based on his life and interactions back on West 4th Street. Bob later realised that the song held a unique position in his canon. Settling personal scores and addressing genuine stresses in his real life hadn’t been a fixture of Bob’s writing before – or arguably since…

“Outside of a song like Positively 4th Street, which is extremely one-dimensional, which I like, I don’t usually purge myself by writing anything about any type of quote, so-called, ‘relationships’,” Dylan told Spin in 1985. “I don’t have the kinds of relationships that are built on any kind of false pretence, not to say that I haven’t. I’ve had just as many as anybody else, but I haven’t had them in a long time. Usually, everything with me and anybody is upfront. My-life-is-an-open book sort of thing. And I choose to be involved with the people I’m involved with. They don’t choose me.”

Released as a standalone single on September 7th 1965, Positively 4th Street went top ten in various territories, peaking at No. 7 on the US Billboard Chart and No. 7 in the UK. Within the folk scene, some commended Dylan’s bravery. But those who resented Dylan's direction of travel felt seen…

Israel ‘Izzy’ Young, the promoter, journalist and thought-leader of the community (and, the man who had staged Dylan’s first concert in 1961) ran the folkies’ central HQ, The Folklore Centre. Needless to say, he was particularly aggrieved by the song.

“At least five hundred came into [The Folklore Center]... and asked if it was about me. I don't know if it was, but it was unfair. I'm in the Village twenty-five years now. I was one of the representatives of the Village, there is such a thing as the Village. Dave Van Ronk was still in the Village. Dylan comes in and takes from us, uses my resources, then he leaves and he gets bitter. He writes a bitter song. He was the one who left.”

The second half of the 1960s saw Dylan's songwriting flourish: “There’s only one of him. And he’s so damn good at that” (Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

With the doubters successfully needled, Bob went on to, of course, create some of the very best records of the decade. His extraordinary double album Blonde on Blonde concluded Dylan's 'rock' phase, cementing him as one of music’s most celebrated figures. He continued doing things on his own terms, regardless of anyone else's opinion – an attitude that clearly the man who donned a hoodie when meeting the Pope earlier this month continues to live by.

“I love the theme of this song: jealousy over artistic success. I’ve seen it happen,” said singer/songwriter Lucinda Williams, reflecting on Positively 4th Street's importance in an interview with Rolling Stone. “I’ve heard that Dylan wrote the song when he started getting famous and he was still living in the Village in New York. Nobody wants to admit that that kind of stuff goes on, and of course nobody knows anything about what it’s really like to be Bob Dylan. There’s only one of him. And he’s so damn good at that.”