“A musical union that sold more than 220 million records”: The new Fleetwood Mac documentary hailed as “definitive”
But it doesn’t cover the Peter Green years
A new documentary on rock superstars Fleetwood Mac is in the works - described by director Frank Marshall as an “incredible story”.
A statement via Instagram from the band reads: "It's not a Rumour. From director Frank Marshall, this Apple Original Films documentary will take you on the epic journey of the generation-defining Fleetwood Mac.”
A comment from Apple Original Films states that the documentary is "definitive" and "fully authorised”.
It is reported that the documentary’s time frame begins in the mid-’70s at the point where Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham joined the band alongside Mick Fleetwood, John McVie and Christine McVie, creating the line-up that made the band’s biggest selling album, Rumours.
It is also said that never-before-seen footage will be included.
Frank Marshall comments: ”I am fascinated by how this incredible story of enormous musical achievement came about. Fleetwood Mac somehow managed to merge their often chaotic and almost operatic personal lives into their own tale in real-time, which then became legend. This will be a film about the music and the people who created it."
According to Apple Original Films: "It will take fans through the highs and lows of their brilliant career, illuminating the exceptional ingredients each member brought to the band's uncommon alchemy - a musical union that sold more than 220 million records worldwide.
“The documentary will explore what allowed this combination of artists to create singular musical work again and again, and what drew them back together and held them there when every possible pressure, both outside and inside the band, threatened to blow them apart."
No official release date has been confirmed.
Paul Elliott has worked for leading music titles since 1985, including Sounds, Kerrang!, MOJO and Q. He is the author of several books including the first biography of Guns N’ Roses and the autobiography of bodyguard-to-the-stars Danny Francis. He has written liner notes for classic album reissues by artists such as Def Leppard, Thin Lizzy and Kiss. He lives in Bath - of which David Coverdale recently said: “How very Roman of you!”
