Sombr stumbles over his lyrics but Lindsey Buckingham delivers a blistering guitar solo as they duet on a Fleetwood Mac classic

When Lindsey Buckingham presented Sombr with the Songwriter of the Year award at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event earlier this year, he revealed in an interview that the young artist – real name Shane Michael Boose – had spoken to him about the possibility of a collaboration.

“I don’t know what form that will take, or if it will take at all, so we will just have to wait and see,” said the Fleetwood Mac legend.

But now we have at least some of the answer. During his show at the Los Angeles Kia Forum on 10 October, Sombr sprung a surprise by inviting Buckingham on stage to duet on Go Your Own Way, a classic Fleetwood Mac song from their much-loved 1976 album, Rumours.

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After Sombr had described him as a “fucking legend”, Buckingham arrived to a rapturous reception. Taking a guitar from a tech, he proceeded to lead Sombr and his band through the song, singing the first verse himself and leaving the young pretender to handle the second.

Which might not have been such a good idea: Boose appeared to stumble over some of the words and struggled with the lyrics’ phrasing, leaving some to wonder how well he actually knows Go Your Own Way – or, indeed, how much he’d rehearsed it.

No one at the gig seemed to mind, though, and nerves may well have played a part (it must be pretty intimidating to perform with one of your heroes, after all). What’s more, Sombr was on safer ground in the choruses, which pretty much everyone in the building seemed to join in with.

Lindsey, meanwhile, was busy proving that his guitar chops are still present and correct as he delivered a blistering solo in the outro.

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'Go Your Own Way' sombr & Lindsey Buckingham (Fleetwood Mac) Special Guest at Kia Forum Los Angeles - YouTube Watch On

The question, of course, is whether we’ll ever again see Buckingham performing the song with his surviving Fleetwood Mac bandmates. He hasn’t played with the band since 2018, when his relationship with Stevie Nicks soured, but the two are now believed to be back on speaking terms, and Buckingham has hinted that there could be big things to come in 2027. We shall see.