Akai's MPK Mini Plus II is here: the $169 MIDI controller takes a step up with second-gen upgrade

Released in 2022, the MPK Mini Plus is a plus-sized version of the MPK Mini, a budget MIDI keyboard that delivers a respectable amount of functionality in a compact and affordable package. With more keys, more control and more connectivity than its 25-key sibling, it’s since become a rival to established controllers like the Arturia KeyStep.

Today, Akai Professional has unveiled the second generation of MPK Mini Plus, bringing an improved keybed, aftertouch-enabled RGB pads, a full-colour display and generative sequencing tools to this $169 MIDI/CV controller, while adding direct integration with Akai’s MPC software.

On first glance, you’ll notice a distinct cosmetic shift: Akai has decked out the Plus in a pleasantly retro, MPC-style grey/red colour scheme that’s in line with the MPK Mini IV (launched last year ) and the MPC Sample, a marked improvement on its predecessor’s businesslike black. This, along with the enhanced 160x80 LCD display, make the MPK Mini Plus far easier on the eye than the controller it replaced.

Latest Videos From MusicRadar Watch full video here:

The changes aren’t only skin deep either, as Akai has introduced an upgraded 37-key mini keybed that the company says delivers superior playability and response, while adding polyphonic aftertouch to its already velocity-sensitive RGB pads. The keys and pads are joined by 8 assignable encoders, transport controls and pitch and mod wheels, and the joystick found on the previous version has been dropped.

MPK Mini Plus II | Overview - YouTube Watch On

The controller’s sequencing tools have been expanded, too: you get a refreshed arpeggiator, Scale and Chord Modes for staying in key and building chord progressions, and an array of new generative functions for transforming melodies, rhythms and chords, including Glitch, Mutate, Strum, Freeze and Follow tools.

Alongside out-of-the-box integration with most of the major DAWs, MPK Mini Plus II has been built to integrate directly with Akai’s MPC Standalone and MPC Desktop software, making it quick and easy to control other Akai hardware without the hassle of manual mapping.

In the connectivity department, the MPK Mini Plus II swaps its predecessor’s USB-B port for a more convenient USB-C, but Akai has sadly ditched its 5-pin MIDI input and analogue sync connections. This leaves you with a MIDI output, ¼” sustain pedal jack and three 3.5mm CV/Gate outputs.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The controller ships with a generous collection of bundled software: the Studio Instrument Collection features over 1000 sounds from AIR Music Technology, Moog and Akai, and you also get a special edition of Native Instruments’ Komplete Select, along with the free MPC Beats DAW.

"MPK Mini has introduced a lot of creators to hands-on making music, and MPK Mini Plus II is built for the creator who's ready for the next step," Akai Professional's Andy Mac said in a press release.

"Tools like Glitch, Mutate, and Strum help turn simple ideas in new directions, while deeper MPC, DAW, MIDI, and CV integration gives creators room to build a much bigger setup around one compact keyboard."

Akai MPK Mini Plus II is available now and priced at $169.

Find out more on Akai's website.

(Image credit: Akai Professional)