Following a leak in May that briefly revealed listings for 14 unreleased products, Behringer has officially unveiled Jam and Jam Play, two compact MIDI controller keyboards and sequencers that serve as an upgrade to the Swing.

Whereas the eyebrow-raising Swing looked remarkably familiar to Arturia's KeyStep 32, Jam and Jam Play move in a more original direction, switching up the layout and introducing additional features and connectivity. (Confusingly, Behringer teased an MPC-style groovebox called Jam back in 2020, which has yet to materialize.)

Both Jam and Jam Play are 32-key USB MIDI keyboards with velocity and channel aftertouch. On the front you also have dual touch-strips for pitch and modulation, along with four assignable rotaries and transport controls.

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Both controllers are equipped with a 64-step, four-channel polyphonic sequencer with rest, tie and legato note entry, ratcheting, swing and gate randomization. There's also a multimode arpeggiator onboard and a Chord Play mode that can remember chords of up to 16 notes.

In addition to the USB and MIDI connectivity, Jam and Jam Play send out CV/gate over three 3.5mm outputs, so you can use them to sequence modular gear or analogue synths. You also get analogue sync in/out over 3.5mm, 5-pin MIDI In and Out, a 1/4" sustain pedal input and two USB-C connections.

Jam is a controller and sequencer, but Jam Play is also a standalone instrument, equipped with 128 instrument voices, 10 drum kits and several effects, controlled via the four rotaries. Jam Play also features a small display for switching presets and navigating parameters, along with a 1/4" audio output. Check out a demo of Jam Play's onboard sounds below.

"The best ideas hit when you're not expecting them. Jam is built so you're always ready," reads a statement on Behringer's website.

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"Thirty-two compact velocity- and aftertouch-sensitive keys, a 64-step sequencer with 8-note polyphony, and a feature set that punches far above its weight — all in a controller you can throw in a backpack and take anywhere your music wants to go."

Though product pages for Jam and Jam Play have popped up on Behringer's website, we don't yet have confirmation of price and availability. However, UK retailer Andertons currently has Jam in stock priced at £89, while European retailer Thomann has both Jam and Jam Play available for pre-order priced at €99 and €179.

Find out more about Jam and Jam Play on Behringer's website.