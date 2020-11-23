Behringer’s Swing MIDI keyboard/sequencer looks almost exactly the same as Arturia’s KeyStep

They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but we’re not quite sure how Arturia is going to feel when it sees Swing, Behringer’s new MIDI keyboard/sequencer.

The colour and styling might be different, but there’s no getting away from the fact that this looks pretty much identical to Arturia’s Keystep, with every knob, button and feature seemingly being replicated.

(Image credit: Future)

So, you get 32 mini keys with aftertouch, a 64-step sequencer with 8-note polyphony and pitch/modulation touchstrips. A Chord mode enables you to trigger chords of up to 16 notes from a single key, and you can also switch into Arpeggiator mode, with various playing orders available here.

Swing also has exactly the same connectivity options as the KeyStep: MIDI I/O, Sync I/O, CV outputs (Mod, Gate and Pitch) and USB. There’s a sustain pedal input, too.

The Swing has a list price of $99, which is slightly cheaper than the KeyStep, though you may be able to find discounts on Arturia’s keyboard if you shop around. You might also consider the KeyStep 37, a larger and enhanced version that's available for a little more.

Find out more on the Behringer website.