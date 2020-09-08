Arturia’s KeyStep 37 is a MIDI keyboard that encourages creativity but won’t break the bank

Although it’s arriving in chronologically dubious circumstances, it’s fair to say that the new KeyStep 37 is the ‘middle child’ of the KeyStep MIDI keyboard range, sitting above the standard model but below the Pro variant. Think of it as the bottle of wine you’d choose on a first date in order to appear neither too flashy or too cheap.

Like its siblings, this is a MIDI keyboard with some significant extras. In this case, a sequencer and arpeggiator, chord performance tools - including a strum feature - scale quantisation and real-time MIDI controls. It’s designed to encourage creativity and, as well as working with your computer, can also be used to control MIDI synths or CV and modular gear.

Specs are below, and you can see the KeyStep 37 in action in the video above. It costs £149 and will be available later this month. Find out more on the Arturia website.

Arturia KeyStep 37 specs