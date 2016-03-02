John 5: the 10 records that changed my life

When it's comes to résumés, Rob Zombie’s right-hand man is a bit of a dark horse. Over the years, John 5 has managed to snap up session work with k.d. lang, Lita Ford, David Lee Roth, Marilyn Manson and plenty more besides. So it would be fair to say he knows a thing or two about getting paid to play other people’s music...

“If you’re going to audition for a Rod Stewart or Elton John, you’re there to make them sound and look as great as possible,” admits the guitarist.

“You’re not there to show how awesome you are. And I think that’s the most important thing. When they tell you to solo, which they will, be ready for that as well.

“Because when I started doing my instrumental stuff, one recurring comment was, ‘I never knew he could play like that!’ And that’s because I wasn’t out there for myself; I was out there supporting other artists like Marilyn Manson. That’s what will get you the gigs!”

Right now, the Tele-totin’ maverick has been working on his solo material, with recent single Behind The Nut Love reminding us of his country-rock roots, as well as living up to its name in how the riff is actually performed.

“The album is called Guitars, T!ts, And Monsters – a fine title made from all the things I enjoy in life,” he chuckles.

“I'll be putting out a new video at the beginning of every month, because people just seem to watch music nowadays… If they want to hear a new song, they just go to YouTube.

“It's great to be working as a band with The Creatures, instead of having one Alice Cooper, it’s like having four in the same band. Kinda like Kiss, in that regard! I get a lot of drummers and bassists coming to my shows, so it’s all very important to me. It’s about the bigger picture.”

Here, John 5 picks 10 albums that changed his life…

