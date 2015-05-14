John 5's top 5 tips for guitarists

Anybody who writes songs about axe murders and serial killers, and whose musical predilections run the gamut from Chet Atkins-inspired Western swing to industrial-strength heavy metal, isn’t likely to sit around and complain about being bored. “How could I ever get bored?” guitarist John 5 says with a laugh. “There’s always too many crazy and interesting things I’m trying to do.”

Since 2005, the flamboyant Telecaster master has maintained a dual career as solo star and main-man guitarist for Rob Zombie. John notes that having a wealth of creative outlets helps to stave off playing ruts; so, too, does a steady flow of songwriting.

“I’m always working on my new tunes, so my mind and fingers are always going to different places,” he explains. “The instrumental music that I write is pretty complicated and it presents so many challenges. I love trying to come up with new licks, solos, techniques – each song should have a surprise.”

On the following pages, John offers his top five tips for guitarists – and when it comes to receiving a little constructive criticism, he’s all ears. “I love getting advice,” he enthuses. “Some people close up whenever anybody tries to give them pointers, but I say, ‘Bring it on.’

"I was talking to Kirk Hammet the other day, and he had a few thoughts about picking. I was like, ‘Hell yeah! I’m gonna try that.’ But you can get good advice from anybody. The fountain of information should never, ever stop.”