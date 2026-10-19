Harry Styles signs up acclaimed filmmaker for Together, Together tour doc, “featuring authentic human stories of everyone involved”

Harry Styles has announced that he’s got a tour documentary in the works and has the acclaimed filmmaker John Wilson on board behind the camera.

Wilson is known for his offbeat style and is best known for his HBO comedy docu-series How To With John Wilson, and, more recently, his box-office hit The History Of Concrete. An intriguing choice for Styles, he’s been filming with the ex-One Direction star throughout his Together, Together tour, which is currently on its New York leg at Madison Square Garden.

The idea, apparently, is to mix live performances from the tour with a look into Styles’ world. One source, mentioned by Variety, described it “as featuring authentic human stories of everyone involved in the tour - from the singer and his fans to countless others behind the scenes.”

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Universal, Peanut World Pictures and Styles himself are said to be producing the film. A full cinema release is expected for the picture, though nothing is confirmed at this stage.

Meanwhile, last month the 32-year-old singer recently confirmed that the Together Together tour will continue into 2027. He’s announced mini-residencies at North American cities for the spring in Arlington, Texas and Glendale, Arizona, as well as Chicago, Toronto, Pasadena and Atlanta.

Following those, he’ll be back in Europe for multiple shows in Berlin, Madrid, Nanterre in France, Rome and Dublin, before the tour ends up back in London for three more dates at Wembley Stadium on 25, 27 and 28 August next year.