Weddings... parties… anything: Dijon and Mk.gee serenade the nuptials of their producer Jack Karaszewski
The first dance was Big Star’s Thirteen
We know that the songwriters Dijon and Mk.gee have been close buddies for some time, but last week the pair took their relationship to another level by teaming up to form a wedding band to perform at the nuptials of screenwriter and producer Jack Karaszewski.
And this wasn’t your standard wedding band setlist: no Dancing Queen or Mr Brightside for starters. No, for the first dance the duo played Big Star’s Thirteen. Other covers they played included Let Me Roll It by Wings and Cat Stevens’ Trouble. All very tasteful, you have to say.
How did they get the gig? Well, Karaszewski worked with them both on Dijon’s 2021 debut album Absolutely – he produced and co-wrote a couple of the tracks, and Karaszewski’s bride, Danica Kleinknecht, has directed videos for both artists, including the acclaimed visuals for Mk.gee’s album Two Star & The Dream Police.
Other than the odd one-off gig, it’s been a quiet year for both artists. Mk.gee has been working on the follow-up to that 2024 debut album, and the pair did team up briefly earlier on in the year when they played together at Dijon’s Coachella set. Expect to hear much more from both of them in 2027...
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Beth Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. She is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and her second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' was published in 2025.
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