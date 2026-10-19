“We could barely get on stage. We were shaking. It was the first time we’d been in that situation for years”: Thom Yorke reflects on Radiohead’s emotional live return

If you were lucky enough to see Radiohead’s astounding in-the-round return last year at various huge-scale venues across Europe, you’ll surely have been overjoyed by both the canon-spanning setlists, and the apparent glee written across the faces of Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Ed O’Brien, Colin Greenwood and Philip Selway as they stuck back into the songs that made them one of the world’s most revered bands.

However, in a new interview with The Times, Thom has shared that the opening night of the band’s first tour in seven years was something of an overwhelming experience for each member.

“Honestly, the first night in Madrid?” Yorke told The Times. “We could barely get on stage. We were shaking. It was the first time we’d been in that situation for years and there were nights I will never forget. People were losing their shit and I just realised we are bit parts in this. It’s not about, ‘Look at me! Aren’t I great! My ego!’ We’re just along for the ride.”

The shows, which spanned 20 concerts across Madrid, Bologna, London, Berlin and Copenhagen, signalled that the band - at least on a performance level - were in rude health.

Since that announcement, fans have been naturally giddy at the prospect of a potential tenth studio album, of which, Thom and the band have remained tight-lipped.

However, further live dates next year in Australia and Japan indicate that Radiohead have no plans to retreat back into their shadowy hiatus anytime soon.

Thom Yorke live earlier this year; “It’s not about, ‘Look at me! Aren’t I great! My ego!’ We’re just along for the ride” (Image credit: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Later this month, Radiohead and Shakespeare collide at London's Barbican for a 12-week run of Christine Jones and Steven Hoggett’s Hamlet Hail to the Thief - an innovative hybrid of Radiohead’s politically-charged sixth studio album and William Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

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Co-created in collaboration with Thom himself, the production was premiered last year in Manchester, before a run at the RSC in Stratford-upon-Avon.

“The whole thing has been intimidating. I could only just get over the idea of putting one of our records with Shakespeare, but I read this ace Peter Ackroyd biography of Shakespeare, that said Shakespeare often used music to form the transition between scenes. I was like, really? OK!”, said Thom.

For Thom, the merger of Shakespeare’s totemic play and Radiohead’s war on terror-informed 2003 record had a surprising symmetry; “I was fascinated. It’s like Pink Floyd and the idea of playing The Dark Side of the Moon with The Wizard of Oz. It’s that sort of parallel,” Yorke told The Times. “This record was made quickly. It was a response to seeing how a state could be taken.”

Hamlet Hail to the Thief | Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

But how London audiences respond to this unlikely juxtaposition is yet to be seen…

“You know, I’ve spent my life looking into people’s faces – gauging whether they’re into it or not. And with our Hamlet you can feel the resistance, but it’s a concert where we can go, ‘Oh you didn’t like that one? OK, we can move on to the next song.’ That’s familiar for Radiohead, but this is different. So, early on, Hamlet looks at the audience and challenges them. He is saying, ‘You with me on this? Or not?’”

Read The Times’ interview with Thom Yorke here, and click here for more on Hamlet Hail to the Thief.