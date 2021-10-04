Billie Eilish confirmed for Glastonbury 2022, becoming the youngest headliner in the festival’s history

Not quite fresh from recording the theme for new Bond movie No Time To Die - the track actually came out in 2020, prior to the film’s original release date - Billie Eilish has been confirmed as the first headliner at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival.

The star will top the bill on the Pyramid Stage on Friday 24 June, having previously performed on the Other Stage in 2019.

Festival organiser Emily Eavis said: “We couldn’t be happier to announce that the wondrous Billie Eilish is headlining the Pyramid on the Friday at next year’s Glastonbury Festival, becoming the youngest solo headliner in our history. This feels like the perfect way for us to return and I cannot wait!”

Billie Eilish released Happier Than Ever, her critically-acclaimed second album, earlier this year.