"I need to sell because it’s all just crashing down on me and ruining my life”: Josh Scott of JHS Pedals is getting rid of a (literal) truckload of rare gear on Reverb

Josh Scott of JHS Pedals is selling a quote/unquote truckload of gear on Reverb, including unicorn-rare one-of-one pedals – plus some that are so rare they have become the stuff of legend.

The ‘Josh Scott Collection’ Official Reverb Shop opens on Wednesday, October 21, and not a moment too soon by the sound of it. “I’m about to sell a crap ton of really cool stuff that I need to sell because it’s all just crashing down on me and ruining my life,” says Scott.

We’re not exaggerating when we say a truckload of gear.

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“It’s a truckload of things, literally,” says Scott. “A freight truck arrived and took pallets of gear for this Reverb shop.”

So, what went on the truck? Firstly, it’s not all guitar effects pedals – though there are hundreds of them, including a number of custom-wrapped and hand-painted JHS Pedals, of which there are only one of each in the world. “They’re rare. They’re so rare, they’ve never existed,” says Scott.

One of the coolest items we’ve seen previewed is a vintage Silvertone 1484 Twin Twelve, the 6L6-loaded piggyback 60-watter and its 2x12 cabinet. This ol’ tube amp inspired the JHS Twin Twelve.

There is also that 1990s Sovtek tube amp head that you might recognise from watching the JHS Show on YouTube (though it might not be the exact one). There’s a Satellite amp there, too, and, as per the picture of the Silvertone, some of these come in JHS-stencilled flight cases.

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Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Courtesy of Reverb) (Image credit: Courtesy of Reverb) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

A lot of these items are steeped in JHS Pedals lore. There is all kinds of ephemera – including props from the show, JHS merch, jackets, T-shirts… There’s an original Barcus-Berry preamp that inspired the JHS Fumble.

If we are talking rare and hallowed pedals then you might be relieved to know that that there is an original Klon Centaur with a silver enclosure, and one of the original cheapo Behringer klones from before the Bill Finnegan lawsuit and the German company’s subsequent rebranding of the pedal.

There’s also a grey spare enclosure of the JHS Colour Box. Scott might be real glad to be rid of this.

My one goal with this Reverb shop, beyond selling the gear, is to one-up every band that has ever sold on Reverb

“This is one of the ones from that NAMM Show where everyone first saw them and then for 10 years they told me they hated the white enclosure because I had already shown them the possibility of a grey enclosure,” he says Scott. “This is one of the craziest items in JHS history and somebody’s going to own it.”

There are 10 guitars, some keyboards, a Rhodes, a Yamaha organ, a Wurlitzer and, just in time for Halloween, there are some stompbox costumes from the set of Pedals: The Musical and Pedals on Ice.

Just imagine how much candy you will get when you go trick-or-treating dressed as a Tube Screamer.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Reverb)

A lot of this stuff will be affordable, too, with pedals priced from $60 to $600. More than half of the items will be listed under $500. Scott might be a pedal designer, an author, a YouTuber, too, but he’s also a retailer too. And he’s bullish this collection is going to eclipse all the bands who have listed their gear on Reverb.

“My one goal with this Reverb shop, beyond selling the gear, is to one-up every band that has ever sold on Reverb. Spoon, I’m looking at you. Modest Mouse, Seal, you, too. Green Day, I’m going to annihilate your shop,” says Scott.

JHS Pedals' Josh Scott Is Selling 400+ Pedals and 50 Amps on Reverb - YouTube Watch On

He is joking. But he might not be wrong. There’s a truck’s worth of this stuff and you can check it out at Reverb.