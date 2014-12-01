Production legend Gil Norton on 16 career-defining records

“It wasn't actually done as three EPs; it was done as an album. We went in for a long period of time and recorded all the songs, but then we released them as three EPs, which I thought was a cool thing.

“We were talking about this for a long time. I've been friends with them all the way through anyway, so we all just kept in touch, and we talked about it. They tried to do it themselves a couple of times, but it hadn't gone very well. It wasn't very focused.

“I think they went in for a week a couple of years ago, and I got a call from Charles: ‘Gil, without a producer, without you, I'm never going in to record with the band again.’ They needed to be focused; they needed to be brought together.

“Charles had some songs, but when I heard them they sounded more like Frank Black songs than Pixies songs. When the band got them, they got a bit overly complicated. Charles is a great guitar player – he's very rhythmical – but it can be a chord strum. It can be ‘de-de-de-de-de-de-de-de,’ he's like playing the bass line. He's playing everything on his guitar because he's been doing a lot of live shows by himself. It took a few conversations just to refocus him into writing a Pixies song.

“He came over to my house in Dorset. I've got a little studio there. He had a few songs, so we demoed them all. We did Indy Cindy, Greens And Blues, Silver Snail, What Goes Boom, Ring The Bell and Andro Queen. We then presented them to the band with the bass lines, some drum parts, and some backing vocals and stuff. They liked them. They could see the songs as Pixies song. They all bought into it, and that's when we decided that they'd just go in the studio and try to record those songs at first.

“Kim isn’t on the album. She was there when we started it. She did play quite a lot of the songs at some point, but then she decided she didn't want to be on it. What happened was, I was talking with Charles, and he said that he’d gotten a couple of other ideas. We talked about them and bashed around and decided that we were going to try them with the band. Kim wasn't comfortable with that. She didn't want to do that kind of jamming on song. She said, ‘I didn't get the memo for that.’

“There were personal things, too: Kim’s mum wasn’t very well, so she was a bit distracted. I think she'd decided she had to go back to see her mum, and then I thought she'd just come back after a week or something, but one thing led to another and that didn't happen. She did like the demos, though.

“When I think about how the band has changed over the years, they’re really not much different. Charles is a lot more tolerant. He’s calmed. He did a lot of painting while we doing the record. He'd just go off and paint and think.

“Joey's always a bit of a worrier in the studio; he worries quite a lot about anything that you could possibly worry about. He hasn't really changed that much at all, really. The way I work with him is a bit like the way I do a lead vocal: I do lots of takes and try different things, and then I comp something together for him to listen to. Then he learns that and we develop the idea from there. There was a certain amount of that again.

“David… Dave is a really good drummer. He plays really well; his timing and feel are great.”