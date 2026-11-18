Launched earlier this year, Korg Berlin's Phase8 is one of the strangest and most innovative synth designs we've seen in a long time.

An eight-voice "acoustic synthesizer" that brings together acoustic sound generation with electronic control, it's equipped with eight steel resonators that you can either sequence electronically or pluck, mute and play by hand.

Almost a year on from its release, Korg has announced Phase8 Companion, a free web-based editor for the synth that opens up new possibilities for sequencing, automation and pattern management.

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Using Companion, you can program patterns in your browser and send them over to Phase8 – as the instrument itself has no display, this should make dialling in sequences feel more fluid and intuitive. Patterns can now run to 16 or 32 steps, up from eight, and can be saved to your computer or to Phase8's eight memory slots.

Companion also introduces new ways to sequence Phase8: the Euclidean mode places steps at evenly spaced intervals across a pattern, and the editor's generative RANDOM function will create patterns for you that can then be adjusted in density and variation.

(Image credit: Korg)

Parameter automation can now be visually edited and a LIVE mode transfers changes between Phase8 and the app as you work. The app also gives you access to Phase8's global MIDI, CV and sync settings. Korg has also released a V1.3 firmware update for Phase8 alongside the app, which you'll need to install to use it.

The editor runs in your browser on macOS and Windows and connects to the instrument over USB-C, so there's nothing to install. You will need a compatible browser though – Korg recommends Chrome, and Safari won't work, as you'll need Web MIDI.

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Phase8 Companion should be a welcome upgrade for existing owners and might tempt those considering a purchase to take the plunge, especially with Black Friday on the horizon.

The synth already had polymetric sequencing, live recording and automation, but with its extra steps and new sequencing tools, the Companion app expands those capabilities and gives users new ways to build more complex patterns.

Phase8 Companion is available now at Korg's website.