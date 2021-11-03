Should you buy a piano, digital piano or keyboard this Black Friday?

Whether you fancy yourself as the next Beethoven, Elton John or Herbie Hancock, a good quality piano is essential. Obviously, the choice of an acoustic piano , digital piano , stage piano or beginner keyboard is entirely up to you and will depend on factors such as budget, the amount of space you have in the house and your playing requirements - although, if you plan on buying an instrument this Black Friday, the budget may not have to be such a concern.

Black Friday is easily the biggest sales event of the year and sees hearty discounts on everything from consumer tech such as phones and laptops to fashion, home furnishings and more importantly, musical instruments! We have been covering this epic sales event for several years, so we have a fair idea of what to expect this year.

The Black Friday music deals kick-off on the 26 November, with Cyber Monday bookending this intense weekend of discounts. So if you are unsure if this Cyber Weekend is the right time to splash the cash on a Black Friday keyboard piano deal , we’ve put together five reasons why we believe there is no better time to buy.

1. You’ll save big

Okay, so this may be the most obvious reason to pick up a piano or keyboard on Black Friday, but it’s worth pointing out. The sheer size of the discounts available on this particular weekend - and often a few weeks before the main event, too - are sometimes just too hard to resist. The end of November sees every music retailer fight it out in a bid to get a hold of your hard-earned cash by slashing prices on top named brands such as Yamaha, Casio, Roland and Kawai.

As all the top manufacturers are constantly updating and improving their products, it means the retailers need to keep up. So Black Friday is the perfect opportunity for them to clear the decks and move on the existing stock in anticipation of next year’s new models. Now, this doesn’t mean you are going to get a sub-par product, as sometimes very little changes from year to year - it can be new sounds, a tweak to the key action, or even just cosmetic changes.

The savings here are almost guaranteed to be greater than anything you’d see at any other time of the year, meaning there is no better time to take the plunge and pick up the piano, digital piano or keyboard you’ve had your eye on for the past few months.

(Image credit: Getty/Vejaa)

2. You can get more for your money

As the prices are so heavily discounted, your original budget can now go further - and in some cases, a lot further. So It’s worth taking the time to research a few models above how much you are looking to spend, in case they go on sale.

Say, for example, your pre-Black Friday budget would extend to a semi-weighted keys stage piano, well at the end of November, it may get you an 88-note fully-weighted option - so it certainly pays to do your research early so you can spot a good deal when you see it.

3. Accessories will be on sale too

To get the most out of your new piano or keyboard, you need to invest in a number of extras, such as a bench, stand, sustain pedal, headphones and music books. The problem is the cost of these essential piano accessories can quickly spiral out of control and take a massive chunk out of your budget.

Luckily then, you’ll find hefty discounts on all of these items this Cyber Weekend, with some retailers even offering bundle deals when you purchase a piano or keyboard.

While opting for a cheaper bench, keyboard stand or music stand is more than acceptable, we highly recommend splashing out a little extra on a quality set of headphones. Not only will this allow you to practice in silence - giving your family or flatmates a much-needed break from Für Elise - but it will also mean you can hear your piano in all its glory.

Check out our comprehensive guide to the best headphones for digital piano s, to see what models we recommend.

(Image credit: Future)

4. You can get a deal on lessons, too

With advancements in technology, it really is the best time to learn the piano or keyboard. There are a number of high-quality and professional online piano learning apps available, and Black Friday may be the best time to sign up with sizable discounts on yearly subscriptions.

These intuitive apps can offer an enjoyable and interactive way to learn while allowing you to master your favourite songs at your own pace - and with so many available, you are sure to find a service that suits you.

So, if the thought of a stern piano teacher making you practice scales over and over, fills you with dread, then maybe the fun - and modern - approach of learning apps is what you need to take your piano playing to the next level.

5. It’s the perfect time to pick up Christmas gifts

Now, you don’t need us to tell you Christmas is right around the corner, so it’s worth getting prepared. If you have a loved one expecting Santa to bring a piano or keyboard down the chimney, then Black Friday is the perfect time to get that gift crossed off the list - while saving money.

It could be very difficult to get a hold of certain items this year, as a combination of a global pandemic and issues with micro-chips has led to stock shortages, and the ongoing HGV driver shortage has resulted in very long delivery times - so make sure you are prepared. If you see a deal on a product you were looking for, don’t hesitate! Picking up a piano or keyboard early could save you a lot of grief this Christmas.

