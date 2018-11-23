US Black Friday audio interface deal: Get Native Instruments Komplete Audio 6 for $199

Here on MusicRadar, in the build up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and throughout the Holiday season, we'll be bringing you the best deals on musical instruments of all kinds for US-based musicians, drummers, guitarists and producers. Click here for all the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals in the US.

Not only is NI's Komplete Audio 6 an excellent audio interface , but it also ships with a sizeable software bundle that includes instruments, effects, DJ software and a DAW.

This 6-channel interface offers four analog ins/outs, digital I/O, MIDI I/O and low-latency performance. It ships with Komplete Elements. NI's software package of more than 3GB worth of instruments and effects, Cubase LE and Traktor LE. This makes it a full music production bundle, and at $199 - a saving of $40 on the regular price - it's great value for money. A Komplete bargain, you might say.