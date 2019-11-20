Universal Audio is giving away over $1,000 worth of plugins when you purchase a desktop audio interface this Black Friday

Universal Audio has recently updated its desktop offerings with the new Apollo x4 and Apollo Twin X audio interfaces and what better time to announce a mouth-watering saving of over $1,000 on bundled plugins with the new Apollo and Arrow interfaces for Black Friday and beyond.

When purchasing an Apollo x4, Twin X, or Arrow, Universal Audio is giving you the option to choose a free plugin bundle including the Analog Classics Pro Bundle and Antares Auto-Tune Realtime Advanced, saving up to a whopping $1,298.

(Image credit: Universal Audio)

If your budget is tight and you're not looking for tons of I/O then perhaps the Arrow deal is for you. This 2-in/2-out audio interface comes bundled with Antares Auto-Tune Realtime Access, worth $99/€99/£79.

If you're looking to up the ante, then perhaps the Apollo Twin X DUO deal is for you with both the Analog Classics Pro Bundle and Antares Auto-Tune Realtime Access plugins for free, worth $1,098/€1,098/£823.

However, the best deal here has to be the Apollo x4, or Apollo Twin X Quad, which come bundled with Analog Classics Pro and Antares Auto-Tune Realtime Advanced, worth $1,298/€1,298/£973.

These offers will be live from now until 31 December 2019 and you can find more on the Universal Audio website.

Pre-Black Friday and beyond deals with Universal Audio